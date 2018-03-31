Criteo Reports Results For The Second Quarter 2018, Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Outlook And Announces Acquisition Of Pioneering Retail Media Technology Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform of choice for the open Internet, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Revenue decreased 1% (or 3% at constant currency 1 ) to $537 million.

) to $537 million. Revenue excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs, or Revenue ex-TAC 2 , grew 5% (or 2% at constant currency) to $230 million, or 42.9% of revenue.

, grew 5% (or 2% at constant currency) to $230 million, or 42.9% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA 2 grew 27% (or 20% at constant currency) to $69 million, or 30% of Revenue ex-TAC.

grew 27% (or 20% at constant currency) to $69 million, or 30% of Revenue ex-TAC. Cash flow from operating activities decreased 33% to $40 million.

Free Cash Flow 2 was $22 million.

was $22 million. Net income increased 96% to $15 million.

Adjusted net income per diluted share 2 increased 36% to $0.53 .

increased 36% to . We expect Revenue ex-TAC for fiscal year 2018 to grow between -1% and +1% at constant currency.

We are raising our Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook for fiscal year 2018 to between 30% and 32% of Revenue ex-TAC.

We have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Storetail, a pioneering retail media technology platform enabling retailers to monetize native placements on their ecommerce sites.

"From the conversations I have had with clients since returning as CEO, I've heard many positive comments on the value we bring" said JB Rudelle, CEO. "We are building on this trust to expand our client relationships with more products and solutions".

"Our model once again proves to be strong and resilient," commented Benoit Fouilland, CFO, "as the combination of growth, increasing profitability and strong cash flow demonstrated in Q2".

Operating Highlights

We ended the quarter with 19,000 commerce and brand clients, a 16% increase year-over-year, while maintaining client retention at close to 90% for all products.

Revenue ex-TAC from non-retargeting products, including Criteo Customer Acquisition, Criteo Audience Match and Criteo Sponsored Products, increased 72% year-over-year at constant currency, to 6% of our total business.

Our mobile in-app business grew 38% year-over-year on a Revenue ex-TAC basis.

Criteo Direct Bidder, our header bidding technology, is now connected to over 2,300 large publishers, compared to 2,000 in Q1.

Same-client Revenue ex-TAC3 decreased 3% at constant currency due to headwinds from user coverage limitations in Safari.

Revenue and Revenue ex-TAC

Revenue decreased 1%, or 3% at constant currency, to $537 million (Q2 2017: $542 million). Revenue ex-TAC grew 5%, or 2% at constant currency, to $230 million (Q2 2017: $220 million). This increase was primarily driven by the addition of new clients across regions, sizes and products, and the improving Revenue ex-TAC margin over the period, and was achieved despite significant headwinds from external factors in our business with existing clients.

In the Americas, Revenue ex-TAC grew 4%, or 4% at constant currency, to $87 million and represented 38% of total Revenue ex-TAC.

In EMEA, Revenue ex-TAC grew 4%, and decreased 1% at constant currency, to $89 million and represented 38% of total Revenue ex-TAC.

In Asia-Pacific , Revenue ex-TAC grew 7%, or 6% at constant currency, to $54 million and represented 24% of total Revenue ex-TAC.

Revenue ex-TAC margin as a percentage of revenue improved 230 basis points to 42.9%.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income increased 96% to $15 million (Q2 2017: $8 million). Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A. was $14 million, or $0.20 per share on a diluted basis (Q2 2017: $6 million, or $0.09 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, or net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, increased 35% to $35 million, or $0.53 per share on a diluted basis (Q2 2017: $26 million, or $0.39 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA grew 27%, or 20% at constant currency, to $69 million (Q2 2017: $54 million). This increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the Revenue ex-TAC performance across regions and temporary savings in expenses, related to hiring delays, in particular in the midmarket.

Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of Revenue ex-TAC was 30% (Q2 2017: 25%), improving by more than 500-basis point year-over-year.

Operating expenses increased 1% to $176 million (Q2 2017: $174 million). Operating expenses, excluding the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension costs, restructuring costs, depreciation and amortization and acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, which we refer to as Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, decreased 1% to $147 million (Q2 2017: $148 million) partly driven by the fact that we did not host our Global Employee Summit in 2018.

Cash Flow and Cash Position

Cash flow from operating activities decreased 33% to $40 million (Q2 2017: $60 million).

Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, decreased 33% to $22 million (Q2 2017: $33 million).

Total cash and cash equivalents increased $66 million compared to the end of 2017 to $480 million.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of August 1, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Guidance:

We expect Revenue ex-TAC to be between $218 million and $223 million . This implies a constant-currency growth of -5% to -3%.

and . This implies a constant-currency growth of -5% to -3%. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to be between $61 million and $66 million .

We are adjusting our Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance:

We now expect Revenue ex-TAC for fiscal year 2018 to grow between -1% and +1% at constant currency.

We are raising our Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook for fiscal year 2018 to between 30% and 32% of Revenue ex-TAC.

The above guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2018 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, assumes the following average exchange rates over both the nine months to September 30, 2018 and the twelve months to December 31, 2018, for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.84, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 110, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.73 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 3.51.

The above guidance assumes no acquisitions are completed during the quarter ending September 30, 2018, and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.

Reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Acquisition of Storetail

Criteo has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Storetail, a pioneering retail media technology platform that enables retailers to monetize native placements on their ecommerce sites on a CPM basis. The 2016 Hooklogic acquisition, and the subsequent Criteo Sponsored Products solution, have allowed Criteo to partner more deeply with retailers from an on-site monetization perspective to reach and engage shoppers throughout every stage of the funnel. While having no material revenue contribution at closing, the addition of Storetail's highly complementary technology is an important building block to enable Criteo to offer a full monetization platform to retailers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"): Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region, Revenue ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Revenue ex-TAC is our revenue excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs ("TAC") generated over the applicable measurement period and Revenue ex-TAC by Region reflects our Revenue ex-TAC by our geographies. Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region and Revenue ex-TAC margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of TAC from revenue can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and across our geographies. Accordingly, we believe that Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region and Revenue ex-TAC margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short‑ and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow permits a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC to revenue, Revenue ex-TAC by Region to revenue by region, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion, the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Revenue ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2018, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on May 4, 2018, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, that will be filed with the SEC, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform of choice for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with close to 19,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

1 Growth at constant currency excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the 2017 average exchange rates for the relevant period to 2018 figures.



2 Revenue ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net Income per diluted share and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



3 Same-client Revenue ex-TAC is the Revenue ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and still live with us the same quarter in the following year.

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2017 June 30, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 414,111 $ 480,285 Trade receivables, net of allowances 484,101 372,906 Income taxes 8,882 11,921 Other taxes 58,346 42,076 Other current assets 26,327 26,114 Total current assets 991,767 933,302 Property, plant and equipment, net 161,738 146,904 Intangible assets, net 96,223 87,031 Goodwill 236,826 235,950 Non-current financial assets 19,525 20,226 Deferred tax assets 25,221 33,129 Total non-current assets 539,533 523,240 Total assets $ 1,531,300 $ 1,456,542 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 417,032 $ 321,295 Contingencies 1,798 1,811 Income taxes 9,997 9,346 Financial liabilities - current portion 1,499 1,055 Other taxes 58,783 46,947 Employee - related payables 66,219 65,832 Other current liabilities 65,677 30,803 Total current liabilities 621,005 477,089 Deferred tax liabilities 2,497 3,251 Retirement benefit obligation 5,149 5,472 Financial liabilities - non-current portion 2,158 1,758 Other non-current liabilities 2,793 4,104 Total non-current liabilities 12,597 14,585 Total liabilities 633,602 491,674 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common shares, €0.025 per value, 66,085,097 and 66,861,045 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018, respectively. 2,152 2,177 Additional paid-in capital 591,404 630,772 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (12,241) (20,722) Retained earnings 300,210 333,725 Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A. 881,525 945,952 Non-controlling interests 16,173 18,916 Total equity 897,698 964,868 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,531,300 $ 1,456,542

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2018 YoY



Change 2017 2018 YoY Change Revenue $ 542,022 $ 537,185 (1) % $ 1,058,688 $ 1,101,349 4 % Cost of revenue Traffic acquisition cost (322,200) (306,963) (5) % (628,893) (630,709) 0.3 % Other cost of revenue (32,808) (29,957) (9) % (59,963) (60,016) 0.1 % Gross profit 187,014 200,265 7 % 369,832 410,624 11 % Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (43,611) (47,544) 9 % (83,132) (92,862) 12 % Sales and operations expenses (97,900) (92,726) (5) % (188,631) (188,375) (0.1) % General and administrative expenses (32,239) (35,644) 11 % (63,754) (70,235) 10 % Total Operating expenses (173,750) (175,914) 1 % (335,517) (351,472) 5 % Income from operations 13,264 24,351 84 % 34,315 59,152 72 % Financial income (expense), net (2,094) (1,006) (52) % (4,427) (2,331) (47) % Income before taxes 11,170 23,345 109 % 29,888 56,821 90 % Provision for income taxes (3,665) (8,638) 136 % (7,866) (21,024) 167 % Net Income $ 7,505 $ 14,707 96 % $ 22,022 $ 35,797 63 % Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A. $ 5,970 $ 13,726 $ 18,411 $ 33,535 Net income available to non-controlling interests $ 1,535 $ 981 $ 3,611 $ 2,262 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts: Basic 65,027,985 66,347,599 64,611,237 66,254,476 Diluted 68,131,274 67,488,311 67,709,789 67,479,513 Net income allocated to shareholders per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.27 $ 0.50

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, YoY Change June 30, YoY Change 2017 2018 2017 2018 Net income $ 7,505 $ 14,707 96 % $ 22,022 $ 35,797 63 % Non-cash and non-operating items 42,974 54,021 26 % 84,448 107,987 28 % - Amortization and provisions 24,376 25,099 3 % 46,692 51,149 10 % - Equity awards compensation expense (1) 14,918 20,242 36 % 29,858 39,071 31 % - Interest accrued and non-cash financial income and expense 15 21 40 % 32 44 38 % - Change in deferred taxes (5,536) (4,389) (21) % (12,405) (7,535) (39) % - Income tax for the period 9,201 13,028 42 % 20,271 28,560 41 % - Other (2) — 20 - — (3,302) - Changes in working capital related to operating activities 25,860 (10,043) (139) % 25,790 13,644 (47) % - (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables (23,358) 10,154 (143) % 36,211 101,446 180 % - Increase/(decrease) in trade payables 48,776 (26,745) (155) % (26,254) (89,690) 242 % - (Increase)/decrease in other current assets (3,493) 5,821 (267) % 2,580 13,779 434 % - Increase/(decrease) in other current liabilities (2) 3,935 727 (82) % 13,253 (11,891) (190) % Income taxes paid (15,848) (18,344) 16 % (27,531) (32,560) 18 % CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 60,491 40,341 (33) % 104,729 124,868 19 % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment (30,008) (18,880) (37) % (53,275) (26,293) (51) % Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment 2,953 1,033 (65) % (1,986) (24,121) - Payments for (Disposal of) business, net of cash acquired (disposed) 1,089 — (100) % 1,052 (10,811) - Change in other non-current financial assets 1,668 154 (91) % 1,274 42 (97) % CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES (24,298) (17,693) (27) % (52,935) (61,183) 16 % Issuance of long-term borrowings 1,454 — (100) % 1,454 — (100) % Repayment of borrowings (3) (77,168) (235) (100) % (79,221) (473) (99) % Proceeds from capital increase 11,517 396 (97) % 24,454 562 (98) % Change in other financial liabilities (2) 145 (35) (124) % 264 16,810 - CASH (USED FOR) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (64,052) 126 (100) % (53,049) 16,899 (132) % CHANGE IN NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (27,859) 22,774 (182) % (1,255) 80,584 - Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 303,813 483,874 59 % 270,317 414,111 53 % Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents (2) 32,231 (26,363) (182) % 39,123 (14,410) (137) % Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 308,185 $ 480,285 56 % $ 308,185 $ 480,285 56 %

(1) Of which $14.7 million and $19.8 million of equity awards compensation expense consisted of share-based compensation expense according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively, and $29.3 million and $38.2 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively. (2) During the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and the six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, the Company reported the cash impact of the settlement of hedging derivatives related to financing activities in cash from (used for) financing activities in the unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows. (3) Interest paid for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, amounted to $0.8 million and $0.4 million respectively and for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, amounted to $1.5 million and $0.8 million respectively.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, YoY Change June 30, YoY Change 2017 2018 2017 2018 CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 60,491 $ 40,341 (33) % $ 104,729 $ 124,868 19 % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment (30,008) (18,880) (37) % (53,275) (26,293) (51) % Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment 2,953 1,033 (65) % (1,986) (24,121) - FREE CASH FLOW (1) $ 33,436 $ 22,494 (33) % $ 49,468 $ 74,454 51 %

(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC by Region to Revenue by Region (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Region 2017 2018 YoY



Change YoY



Change at



Constant



Currency 2017 2018 YoY



Change YoY



Change at



Constant



Currency Revenue Americas $ 229,392 $ 212,781 (7) % (7) % $ 437,405 $ 425,476 (3) % (2) % EMEA 191,682 201,080 5 % (1) % 380,774 423,691 11 % 2 % Asia-Pacific 120,948 123,324 2 % 0.2 % 240,509 252,182 5 % 2 % Total 542,022 537,185 (1) % (3) % 1,058,688 1,101,349 4 % — % Traffic acquisition costs Americas (145,289) (125,502) (14) % (13) % (274,156) (257,023) (6) % (6) % EMEA (106,605) (112,577) 6 % (0.1) % (214,189) (232,470) 9 % (1) % Asia-Pacific (70,306) (68,884) (2) % (4) % (140,548) (141,216) 0.5 % (3) % Total (322,200) (306,963) (5) % (7) % (628,893) (630,709) 0.3 % (3) % Revenue ex-TAC (1) Americas 84,103 87,279 4 % 4 % 163,249 168,453 3 % 4 % EMEA 85,077 88,503 4 % (1) % 166,585 191,221 15 % 5 % Asia-Pacific 50,642 54,440 7 % 6 % 99,961 110,966 11 % 8 % Total $ 219,822 $ 230,222 5 % 2 % $ 429,795 $ 470,640 10 % 5 %

(1) We define Revenue ex-TAC as our revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs generated over the applicable measurement period. Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of TAC from revenue and review of these measures by region can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; (b) other companies may report Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region or similarly titled measures but define the regions differently, which reduces their effectiveness as a comparative measure; and (c) other companies may report Revenue ex-TAC or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region alongside our other U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue. The above table provides a reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC to revenue and Revenue ex-TAC by Region to revenue by region.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, YoY Change June 30, YoY Change 2017 2018 2017 2018 Net income $ 7,505 $ 14,707 96 % $ 22,022 $ 35,797 63 % Adjustments: Financial (income) expense, net 2,094 1,006 (52) % 4,427 2,331 (47) % Provision for income taxes 3,665 8,638 136 % 7,866 21,024 167 % Equity awards compensation expense 14,918 20,245 36 % 29,858 39,548 32 % Research and development 4,461 6,771 52 % 8,377 11,326 35 % Sales and operations 6,401 8,668 35 % 13,111 16,499 26 % General and administrative 4,056 4,806 18 % 8,370 11,723 40 % Pension service costs 299 419 40 % 589 853 45 % Research and development 151 212 40 % 297 432 45 % Sales and operations 60 75 25 % 119 154 29 % General and administrative 88 132 50 % 173 267 54 % Depreciation and amortization expense 22,306 23,560 6 % 42,473 47,206 11 % Cost of revenue 13,003 15,050 16 % 24,094 30,299 26 % Research and development 3,092 2,245 (27) % 6,036 4,466 (26) % Sales and operations 4,925 4,518 (8) % 9,886 8,972 (9) % General and administrative 1,286 1,747 36 % 2,457 3,469 41 % Acquisition-related costs — — - 6 — (100) % General and administrative — — - 6 — (100) % Restructuring 3,299 199 (94) % 3,299 (53) (102) % Cost of revenue 2,497 — (100) % 2,497 — (100) % Research and development — 16 - — (332) - Sales and operations 690 183 (73) % 690 290 (58) % General and administrative 112 — (100) % 112 (11) (110) % Total net adjustments 46,581 54,067 16 % 88,518 110,909 25 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 54,086 $ 68,774 27 % $ 110,540 $ 146,706 33 %

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the elimination of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; (b) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation; (d) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and (e) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including net income.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, YoY Change June 30, YoY Change 2017 2018 2017 2018 Research and Development expenses $ (43,611) $ (47,544) 9 % $ (83,132) $ (92,862) 12 % Equity awards compensation expense 4,461 6,771 52 % 8,377 11,326 35 % Depreciation and Amortization expense 3,092 2,245 (27) % 6,036 4,466 (26) % Pension service costs 151 212 40 % 297 432 45 % Restructuring — 16 - — (332) - Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses (35,907) (38,300) 7 % (68,422) (76,970) 12 % Sales and Operations expenses (97,900) (92,726) (5) % (188,631) (188,375) — % Equity awards compensation expense 6,401 8,668 35 % 13,111 16,499 26 % Depreciation and Amortization expense 4,925 4,518 (8) % 9,886 8,972 (9) % Pension service costs 60 75 25 % 119 154 29 % Restructuring 690 183 (73) % 690 290 (58) % Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses (85,824) (79,282) (8) % (164,825) (162,460) (1) % General and Administrative expenses (32,239) (35,644) 11 % (63,754) (70,235) 10 % Equity awards compensation expense 4,056 4,806 18 % 8,370 11,723 40 % Depreciation and Amortization expense 1,286 1,747 36 % 2,457 3,469 41 % Pension service costs 88 132 50 % 173 267 54 % Acquisition related costs — — - 6 — (100) % Restructuring 112 — (100) % 112 (11) (110) % Non GAAP - General and Operations expenses (26,697) (28,959) 8 % (52,636) (54,787) 4 % Total Operating expenses (173,750) (175,914) 1 % (335,517) (351,472) 5 % Equity awards compensation expense 14,918 20,245 36 % 29,858 39,548 32 % Depreciation and Amortization expense 9,303 8,510 (9) % 18,379 16,907 (8) % Pension service costs 299 419 40 % 589 853 45 % Acquisition-related costs — — - 6 — (100) % Restructuring 802 199 (75) % 802 (53) (107) % Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1) $ (148,428) $ (146,541) (1) % $ (285,883) $ (294,217) 3 %

(1) We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures we use to provide our quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

CRITEO S.A. Detailed Information on Selected Items (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, YoY Change June 30, YoY Change 2017 2018 2017 2018 Equity awards compensation expense Research and development $ 4,461 $ 6,771 52 % $ 8,377 $ 11,326 35 % Sales and operations 6,401 8,668 35 % 13,111 16,499 26 % General and administrative 4,056 4,806 18 % 8,370 11,723 40 % Total equity awards compensation expense 14,918 20,245 36 % 29,858 39,548 32 % Pension service costs Research and development 151 212 40 % 297 432 45 % Sales and operations 60 75 25 % 119 154 29 % General and administrative 88 132 50 % 173 267 54 % Total pension service costs 299 419 40 % 589 853 45 % Depreciation and amortization expense Cost of revenue 13,003 15,050 16 % 24,094 30,299 26 % Research and development 3,092 2,245 (27) % 6,036 4,466 (26) % Sales and operations 4,925 4,518 (8) % 9,886 8,972 (9) % General and administrative 1,286 1,747 36 % 2,457 3,469 41 % Total depreciation and amortization expense 22,306 23,560 6 % 42,473 47,206 11 % Acquisition-related costs General and administrative — — - 6 — (100) % Total acquisition-related costs — — - 6 — (100) % Restructuring Cost of revenue 2,497 — (100) % 2,497 — (100) % Research and development — 16 - — (332) - Sales and operations 690 183 (73) % 690 290 (58) % General and administrative 112 — (100) % 112 (11) (110) % Total restructuring $ 3,299 $ 199 (94) % $ 3,299 $ (53) (102) %

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, YoY Change June 30, YoY Change 2017 2018 2017 2018 Net income $ 7,505 $ 14,707 96 % $ 22,022 $ 35,797 63 % Adjustments: Equity awards compensation expense 14,918 20,245 36 % 29,858 39,548 32 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,777 3,448 (28) % 9,451 6,905 (27) % Acquisition-related costs — — - 6 — (100) % Restructuring costs 3,299 199 (94) % 3,299 (53) (102) % Tax impact of the above adjustments (4,255) (3,117) (27) % (7,571) (6,196) (18) % Total net adjustments 18,739 20,775 11 % 35,043 40,204 15 % Adjusted net income(1) $ 26,244 $ 35,482 35 % $ 57,065 $ 76,001 33 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 65,027,985 66,347,599 64,611,237 66,254,476 - Diluted 68,131,274 67,488,311 67,709,789 67,479,513 Adjusted net income per share - Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.53 33 % $ 0.88 $ 1.15 31 % - Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.53 36 % $ 0.84 $ 1.13 35 %

(1) We define Adjusted Net Income as our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Adjusted Net Income because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments in calculating Adjusted Net Income can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Adjusted Net Income has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) Adjusted Net Income does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation or the impact of certain acquisition related costs; and (b) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted Net Income or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted Net Income alongside our other U.S. GAAP-based financial results, including net income.

CRITEO S.A. Constant Currency Reconciliation (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2018 YoY



Change 2017 2018 YoY



Change Revenue as reported $ 542,022 $ 537,185 (1) % $ 1,058,688 $ 1,101,349 4 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies (11,393) (42,480) Revenue at constant currency(1) 542,022 525,792 (3) % 1,058,688 1,058,869 — % Traffic acquisition costs as reported (322,200) (306,963) (5) % (628,893) (630,709) 0.3 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies 6,487 23,356 Traffic Acquisition Costs at constant currency(1) (322,200) (300,476) (7) % (628,893) (607,353) (3) % Revenue ex-TAC as reported(2) 219,822 230,222 5 % 429,795 470,640 10 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies (4,906) (19,124) Revenue ex-TAC at constant currency(2) 219,822 225,316 2 % 429,795 451,516 5 % Revenue ex-TAC(2)/Revenue as reported 41 % 43 % 41 % 43 % Other cost of revenue as reported (32,808) (29,957) (9) % (59,963) (60,016) 0.1 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies (73) 603 Other cost of revenue at constant currency(1) (32,808) (30,030) (8) % (59,963) (59,413) (1) % Adjusted EBITDA(3) 54,086 68,774 27 % 110,540 146,706 33 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies (3,786) (13,099) Adjusted EBITDA(3) at constant currency(1) $ 54,086 $ 64,988 20 % $ 110,540 $ 133,607 21 % Adjusted EBITDA(3)/Revenue ex-TAC(2) 25 % 30 % 26 % 31 % Adjusted EBITDA(3) at constant currency(1)/Revenue ex-TAC(2) at constant currency(1) 25 % 29 % 26 % 30 %

(1) Information herein with respect to results presented on a constant currency basis is computed by applying prior period average exchange rates to current period results. We have included results on a constant currency basis because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of directors to evaluate operating performance. Management reviews and analyzes business results excluding the effect of foreign currency translation because they believe this better represents our underlying business trends. The table above reconciles the actual results presented in this section with the results presented on a constant currency basis. (2) Revenue ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See the table entitled "Reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC by Region to Revenue by Region" for a reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC to revenue. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See the table entitled "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income" for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

CRITEO S.A. Information on Share Count (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2018 Shares outstanding as at January 1, 63,978,204 66,085,097 Weighted average number of shares issued during the period 633,033 169,379 Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis 64,611,237 66,254,476 Dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants - Treasury method 3,098,552 1,225,037 Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis 67,709,789 67,479,513 Shares outstanding as of June 30, 65,291,977 66,861,045 Total dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants 8,487,128 8,477,469 Fully diluted shares as of June 30, 73,779,105 75,338,514

CRITEO S.A. Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics (U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited) Q3



2016 Q4



2016 Q1



2017 Q2



2017 Q3



2017 Q4



2017 Q1



2018 Q2



2018 YoY



Change QoQ



Change Clients 12,882 14,468 15,423 16,370 17,299 18,118 18,528 18,936 16% 2% Revenue 423,867 566,825 516,667 542,022 563,973 674,031 564,164 537,185 (1)% (5)% Americas 160,739 266,438 208,013 229,392 228,326 324,696 212,695 212,781 (7)% —% EMEA 157,921 189,298 189,092 191,682 207,168 221,019 222,611 201,080 5% (10)% APAC 105,207 111,089 119,562 120,948 128,479 128,316 128,858 123,324 2% (4)% TAC (247,310) (341,877) (306,693) (322,200) (329,576) (397,087) (323,746) (306,963) (5)% (5)% Americas (97,239) (167,046) (128,867) (145,289) (141,869) (203,368) (131,521) (125,502) (14)% (5)% EMEA (87,092) (108,567) (107,583) (106,605) (115,446) (120,662) (119,893) (112,577) 6% (6)% APAC (62,979) (66,264) (70,243) (70,306) (72,261) (73,057) (72,332) (68,884) (2)% (5)% Revenue ex-TAC 176,557 224,948 209,974 219,822 234,397 276,944 240,418 230,222 5% (4)% Americas 63,500 99,391 79,146 84,103 86,457 121,328 81,174 87,279 4% 8% EMEA 70,829 80,731 81,509 85,077 91,722 100,357 102,718 88,503 4% (14)% APAC 42,228 44,826 49,319 50,642 56,218 55,259 56,526 54,440 7% (4)% Adjusted EBITDA 53,532 82,995 56,454 54,086 79,116 119,928 77,932 68,774 27% (12)% Cash flow from operating activities 43,631 71,658 44,238 60,491 61,727 79,002 84,527 40,341 (33)% (52)% Capital expenditures 19,907 22,981 28,206 27,055 27,773 25,476 32,567 17,847 (34)% (45)% Capital expenditures / Revenue 5% 4% 5% 5% 5% 4% 6% 3% (40)% (50)% Net cash position 407,158 270,318 303,813 308,185 357,983 414,111 483,874 480,285 56% (1)% Headcount 2,212 2,503 2,582 2,690 2,712 2,764 2,675 2,678 (0.4)% 0.1% Days Sales Outstanding (days - end of month) 56 53 56 57 56 57 60 61 N.A N.A

