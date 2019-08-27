Criteo To Present At The Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference On September 10, 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, today announced that Benoit Fouilland, CFO, will present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference, to be held at the Encore at Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, NV, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 1:15 PM Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1258637&tp_key=8faff7da39&tp_special=8.

A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.criteo.com.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. Close to 2,900 Criteo team members partner with close to 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers.

For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations

Edouard Lassalle, VP, Head of IR, e.lassalle@criteo.com

Friederike Edelmann, Director, IR, f.edelmann@criteo.com

Criteo Public Relations

Isabelle Leung-Tack, VP, Global Communications, i.leungtack@criteo.com

