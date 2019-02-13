Criteo To Present At The Morgan Stanley 2019 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference On February 25, 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, today announced that Benoit Fouilland, CFO, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA, on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 1:35 PM Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1234224&tp_key=dc43ccfbb1&tp_special=8.

A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.criteo.com.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors net neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with more than 19,000 customers and thousands of publishers across the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations

Edouard Lassalle, VP, Head of IR, e.lassalle@criteo.com

Friederike Edelmann, Director, IR, f.edelmann@criteo.com

Criteo Public Relations

Isabelle Leung-Tack, VP, Global Communications, i.leungtack@criteo.com

Kenya Hayes, Director, Global Public Relations, k.hayes@criteo.com

SOURCE Criteo S.A.

Related Links

http://www.criteo.com

