Criterion Networks Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification for Criterion SDCloud® Enablement Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criterion Networks, a leading network transformation enabler for managed service providers and enterprises, announced today that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification for its Criterion SDCloud® platform. The rigorous audit validates the Criterion SDCloud® platform as a fully-secure SaaS product following stringent best practices and controls during development, testing, information security, data management, physical security and data storage.

"We are delighted to have received this highly regarded accreditation," said Srinivas Vegesna, CEO of Criterion Networks. "It's a testament to our continued commitment to ensuring we offer the most secure and trusted network transformation enablement platform for our managed service provider and enterprise customers."

The Criterion SDCloud® platform empowers managed service providers and enterprises with a suite of hosted services and custom cloud enablement solutions to meet service and network lifecycle needs. Managed service providers depend on the Criterion SDCloud for new service creation, go-to-market execution, customer activation and operations. Enterprise customers trust the Criterion SDCloud for complex network transformation initiatives and ongoing lifecycle management.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 1 certification is widely recognized as the gold standard for data security. Certification and accreditation require a SaaS provider to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures as it relates to customer data, privacy and confidentiality.

About Criterion Networks

Criterion Networks offers an industry-leading enablement cloud platform accelerating the service and network transformation needs of managed service providers and enterprises. The Criterion SDCloud® platform provides custom cloud-based enablement solutions addressing lifecycle requirements across new service creation, go-to-market execution, deployment, and operations. The world's largest managed service providers and enterprises depend on Criterion and the Criterion SDCloud platform for a wide-range of highly complex transformation use-cases involving SD-WAN, security, virtual network services, container networking, and 5G.

