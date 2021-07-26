Critical Care Diagnostics Market to reach USD 1.83 Billion during 2021-2025| Insights on COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio
Jul 26, 2021, 23:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The critical care diagnostics market in the Health Care Supplies industry is poised to grow by USD 1.83 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the critical care diagnostics market will progress at a CAGR of 17.40%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corp., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants.
The growing focus on diagnosis of chronic conditions and infectious diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Critical Care Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Critical Care Diagnostics Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Microbial and Infectious Disease Testing
- Hematology Testing
- Cardiac and Lipid Testing
- Coagulation Testing
- Others
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Critical Care Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the critical care diagnostics market in Health Care Supplies industry include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corp., and Siemens AG. Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Critical Care Diagnostics Market size
- Critical Care Diagnostics Market trends
- Critical Care Diagnostics Market analysis
Market trends such as increasing number of M&A is likely to positively impact the market. However, factors such as lack of skilled professionals may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the critical care diagnostics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Critical Care Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist critical care diagnostics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the critical care diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the critical care diagnostics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of critical care diagnostics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Microbial and infectious disease testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hematology testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cardiac and lipid testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Coagulation testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Chembio Diagnostics Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Quidel Corp.
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
