Critical Care Ventilator Market in the US to grow by USD 1.25 billion at a CAGR of 6.12% during 2021-2025|Technavio Insights

The Critical Care Ventilator Market In the US is expected to Grow by USD 1.25 billion at a CAGR of 6.12% during 2021-2025.

The key driver for the critical care ventilators market growth is the enhanced need for critical care ventilators during chronic disease treatment and surgeries.

The challenge in the market growth is the recall of critical care ventilators.

Becton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Getinge Group, Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, ResMed Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Vyaire Medical Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the critical care ventilators market.

32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany , Italy , and the UK are the key markets for the critical care ventilators market in Europe .

during the forecast period. , , and the UK are the key markets for the critical care ventilators market in . The critical care ventilators market share growth by the portable ventilators segment has been significant. The critical care ventilators market report provides a comprehensive understanding of the subsegments of the target market to identify niche customer groups and demographic requirements.

Discover more by getting a free sample report Now!

Critical Care Ventilator Market Report: Overview

The critical care ventilator forecast report provides insights for your business strategies to reimage themselves. Buy the critical care ventilator market report to understand the magnitude of the economic impact on each segment.

Critical Care Market: Key Drivers & Trends

According to our research output, there has been a positive impact on the market growth post-COVID-19 era. The key factors such as the expansion of product portfolio through new launches and growing partnerships across value chains to improve hospital infrastructure are notably driving the market growth. However, factors like high cost associated with critical care ventilators and complications associated with critical care ventilators are the challenges.

The critical care ventilator market report offers detailed insights on the challenges to stay prepared for the obstacles in the future, which will help companies analyze and develop growth strategies.

Critical Care Ventilator Market Vendors

The critical Care market forecast report provides insights on complete key vendor profiles and their business strategies to reimage themselves.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

General Electric Co.

Getinge AB

Hamilton Medical AG

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

ResMed Inc.

Smiths Group Plc

Vyaire Medical Inc.

The critical care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Critical Care Ventilator Markets | Key Regions

32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, Italy, and the UK are the key markets for the critical care ventilators market in Europe.

Europe has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several business opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth in Europe is the expansion of the product portfolio through new launches.

To garner further competitive intelligence and regional opportunities in store for vendors,

View our sample report.

Revenue-generating Product Segment | Critical Care Ventilator Market

The critical care ventilators market share growth by the portable ventilators segment has been significant. The critical care ventilators market report provides a comprehensive understanding of the subsegments of the target market to identify niche customer groups and demographic requirements.

Request for a free sample of the report to get an exclusive glimpse of actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.

Drop by to learn more about the future market trends at Technavio.

Table of Content

Key Insights

Critical Care Ventilator Market Overview

Market Sizing

Critical Care Ventilator Market: Key Drivers & Trends

Market Segmentation by Products

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: Critical Care Ventilators Market | Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis | Forecast 2025 | Technavio

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/technavio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Technavio

SOURCE Technavio