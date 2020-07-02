Critical Facilities Technology Becomes an ASCO Advanced Solution Partner

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies, Inc., is pleased to announce that Critical Facilities Technology (CFT) has agreed to represent ASCO Power Technologies to critical power customers in Colorado, Wyoming, and Idaho, USA. CFT is a recognized leader in designing, building, and managing mission-critical data infrastructure in the western United States.

CFT's infrastructure specialists work with its industry-leading partners to deliver data center designs and services at the highest levels of quality. Regardless of size, industry, or facility maturity, CFT solves data center challenges by developing and implementing optimal solutions for each facility. CFT routinely combines advanced services for IT power design, electrical and mechanical system installation, and data center commissioning with rigorous project oversight. The company serves the technology needs of financial firms, educational institutions, healthcare networks, manufacturing companies, and government agencies.

As an Advanced Solution Partner, CFT can now blend the full range and depth of Schneider Electric and ASCO Power resources with its own advanced expertise to solve the industry's most pressing data center power challenges.

"CFT has always taken pride in representing a few handpicked manufacturers," says Owner-Partner Robert Strong. "We understand the time and dedication required to form a truly successful partnership. After much consideration, we determined ASCO was the perfect complement to our Schneider Electric portfolio of quality products. Adding their critical power switching and distribution equipment to our comprehensive portfolio allows us to support the entire critical power path for our engineers, contractors, and end users."

"This is an important step in bringing ASCO products and solutions to previously untapped markets," says Jack McCauley, ASCO Power Technologies' Vice President of US Sales. "Together, we will improve the experiences of CFT's customers by providing the full portfolio of ASCO's renowned transfer switches, paralleling switchgear, load banks, and critical power management products and the complete range of Schneider Electric innovations."

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

