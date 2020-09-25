Critical Innovations LLC and the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact at the University of Oregon Join the Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma (CARIT) announced today the additions of Critical Innovations LLC and the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact at the University of Oregon (Knight Campus) to its group of organizations whose mission is to establish the government coordination and funding necessary to enable greater innovation in trauma, acute care, emergency and pre-hospital care. These new additions bring CARIT's membership to four academic and industry organizations.

Winner of the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) 2020 Prototype of the Year Award, Critical Innovations LLC is an ISO 13485:2016 certified, 21 CFR§820 QSR (cGMP) and DCAA compliant, medical research and development company focused on creating cutting-edge solutions to health threats that span the pre-hospital, hospital, and military environments.

"As a developer of numerous medical technologies in the trauma space, it is a pleasure to be a part of this important effort," said Dr. Ross Donaldson, President and CEO of Critical Innovations. "We look forward to working together with other leaders to advance needed innovation in emergency and trauma research and development for both the U.S. military and the general public."

The vision of the Knight Campus is to dramatically shorten the timeline between discovery and societal impact through world-class research, training and entrepreneurship in a nimble scientific enterprise. Goals of the Knight Campus include redefining the modern research university by fostering world-changing research unfettered by traditional academic boundaries, transforming student education through discovery-driven learning, and engaging the public in the excitement and creativity of scientific research to improve the health and wellbeing of the citizens of Oregon, the nation, and the world.

"As a hub of research committed to improving lives of patients through novel clinical applications, the Knight Campus is proud to be a contributing member of this coalition," said Dr. Robert Guldberg, Vice President and Robert and Leona DeArmond Executive Director of the Knight Campus. "We greatly appreciate the vast potential of this collaborative effort among national and world leaders to speed innovation in patient care."

Any organization (academic, industry or non-profit) that conducts or supports research in trauma, acute, emergency, or prehospital care, or that develops trauma-relevant products is eligible to be considered for membership in CARIT. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here.

About Critical Innovations LLC

Critical Innovations LLC is a medical research and development company focused on creating cutting-edge solutions to health threats that the span pre-hospital, hospital, and military environments. It employs an iterative development methodology focused on human factors engineering to rapidly advance and commercialize products.

For more information, please visit: https://www.criticalinnovations.com/

About the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact at the University of Oregon

The Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact is an ambitious initiative to fast-track scientific discoveries into innovations that improve the quality of life for people in Oregon, the nation, and the world. The campus creates the intellectual infrastructure to establish Oregon as a center for both research and development, making Oregon a place where companies can start-up, grow, and stay.

For more information, please visit: https://accelerate.uoregon.edu/

About the Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma

The Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma (CARIT) is a consensus-driven, multi-disciplinary alliance of industry, academic and research institutions, treatment professionals, non-profits, professional societies, and others whose shared goals are to incentivize innovation, facilitate research, and augment R&D funding for unmet needs in trauma, emergency, and pre-hospital care in order to improve treatment and to reduce mortality and morbidity. Together, CARIT members will call upon the federal government to reinvigorate its commitment to trauma and emergency care research through a multi-year advocacy and education campaign.

Today, CARIT is comprised of four member organizations: Critical Innovations LLC, Indiana University, Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact at the University of Oregon, and Prytime Medical, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.caritrauma.com

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group (TCG), led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for CARIT. TCG specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical sector before the federal government and associated stakeholders.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

SOURCE The Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma (CARIT)

Related Links

http://www.caritrauma.com

