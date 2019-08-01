Critical Lessons Learned in Building Successful Broadband Partnerships

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadband partnerships between rural local exchange carriers and electric distribution cooperatives are few and far between, but when they do occur, and they leverage the respective capabilities of both entities, those pairings can provide highly beneficial broadband services to their communities.

According to a new report from CoBank's Knowledge Exchange division, rural carriers face significant headwinds as consumers disconnect their landline phones in favor of Voice over Internet Protocol or wireless. Increasingly, to realize economies of scale and diversify their revenue, rural carriers are aggressively investing their federal subsidies in fiber and are partnering with electric co-ops to build fiber networks outside of their territory.

Like rural carriers, electric co-ops that deploy broadband are realizing many benefits, such as powering economic growth in the communities they serve. Importantly, too, broadband deployment helps electric co-ops gain additional revenue and increase system reliability and customer satisfaction. They have also discovered that broadband can greatly enable proven features such as advanced metering infrastructure, outage notification systems and demand response programs.

To learn what has worked among joint broadband partnerships, CoBank recently interviewed several executives at rural local exchange carriers and electric distribution cooperatives that have undertaken such deployments. Tom Binet, senior economist, said that despite the diverse forms of these partnerships, the executives interviewed had learned remarkably similar lessons.

"When the respective capabilities of RLECs and EDs are fully appreciated, they can be leveraged to provide highly beneficial broadband services to their communities," Binet said. "Initiating these enterprises can be as simple as reaching out to one another and taking some time to establish a sense of common objectives, trust and roles. Throughout this process, the well-being and satisfaction of customers should be paramount."

CoBank summarizes its report findings by listing five "lessons learned" from interviews with U.S. executives who have undertaken broadband partnerships.

A video summary and the full report, Recent Insights into Successful Broadband Partnerships, are available on cobank.com.

