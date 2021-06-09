Critical Rental Solutions Announces New Utility - Site Air

HOUSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Rental Solutions is excited to announce Site Air, a new utility providing an alternative to temporary rental compressors, allowing companies to startup operations or replace underperforming compressors without the capital expense or cost of ownership.

Critical Rental Solutions provides oil-free air and temperature control solutions to companies around the world. Located in Houston, TX, Critical Rental Solutions has one of the largest and highest quality fleets of rental equipment including high pressure centrifugal and rotary screw compressors, dryers, low pressure blowers and fans, cooling towers, and accessories. With the new addition of Site Air, Critical Rental Solutions is expanding their versatile rental platform.

Site Air systems are completely self-contained, integrate with existing permanently installed compressed air capacity, and are customizable for each facility. "With the addition of Site Air, we are expanding our product and service offering to provide our customers with consumption-based pricing and uptime guarantees", says Mark Shedd, CEO and President. "Our team of experienced technicians can provide remote monitoring and operational management for a seamless integration of the Site Air solution."

With the addition of Site Air, Critical Rental Solutions is expanding its services to deliver a variety of cost-effective, scalable solutions for safe work environments. Critical Rental Solutions provides niche rental services globally through its primary facility in Houston, Texas. To learn more about Critical Rental Solutions, visit: https://criticalrentalsolutions.com

SOURCE Critical Rental Solutions