CRITICAL START Named to Top 100 Managed Security Services Providers of 2018 List by MSSP Alert

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, to the Top 100 MSSPs list for 2018 (http://www.MSSPAlert.com/top100). The list honors the top 100 managed security services providers (MSSPs) that specialize in comprehensive, outsourced cybersecurity services.

The Top 100 MSSP rankings are based on a combination of MSSP Alert's 2018 readership and aggregated third-party research. The research recognized these MSSPs to proactively monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

"We are excited to be named a 2018 Top 100 MSSP and believe that it is further recognition of the unique technology platform that drives our Managed Detection and Response services – the zero-trust platform gives customers full transparency while the MOBILESOC app allows customers to investigate, escalate and remediate issues from anywhere," said Rob Davis, CEO at CRITICALSTART. "The 300% growth we have experienced in our managed security business over the last year reflects the growing market need for a better approach to managed security services. The legacy model of simply trying to hire more SOC analysts to manually review every alert isn't sustainable in today's market."

Building and operating a true MSSP requires major financial, technical and business commitments. Fully 63 percent of top MSSPs surveyed maintain their own security operations centers (SOCs) on a 24x7x365 basis. Another 24 percent depend on hybrid models in which some SOC services are outsourced, with the remaining 13 percent either formulating strategies or completely outsourcing their SOC services.

Demand for MSSPs has escalated amid rising cyberattacks, malware and ransomware incidents worldwide. The shortage of cybersecurity skills has further heightened the need for world-class MSSPs. Global managed security services are expected to skyrocket to $101 billion in the next nine years, advancing at an eye-popping 18% compound annual growth rate, according to Persistence Market Research.

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate CRITICALSTART on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "As MSPs increasingly introduce managed security services, CRITICALSTART continues to stand out in the fiercely competitive cybersecurity market."

The Top 100 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here:http://www.MSSPAlert.com/top100.

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the fastest-growing cybersecurity integrator in North America. Our mission is simple: protect your brand and reduce business risk. We help organizations of all sizes determine their security readiness condition using our proven framework, the Defendable Network. CRITICALSTART provides managed security services, incident response, professional services, and product fulfillment. Visit www.criticalstart.com for more information.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

