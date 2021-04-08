Critical Trends Reshaping Influencer Marketing In The Age Of COVID-19 Identified

New guide helps brands navigate influencer marketing in the age of COVID-19. Tweet this

Identify ways that brands can partner with influencers to drive results beyond upper-funnel discovery.

Understand the importance of embracing emerging platforms as they provide influencers more creative power than ever.

Tap into the power of livestream collaborations to humanize the brand and strengthen relations with an already passionate audience.

Embrace the ways that influencers can utilize social commerce to dramatically reduce steps in the conversion funnel.

Leverage new channels where influencers are active to engage customers through the power of personal connection.

"Knowing the impact that influencer marketing has, C-K analyzed both the latest trends as well as the results from our client programs to identify key trends that will help brands successfully grow their influencer programs this year and beyond," said Mary Gura, senior vice president, director PR/social at C-K. "The guide not only offers best practices but also offers insights into ways that brands can optimize their influencer partnerships."

In 2020, C-K executed numerous influencer programs, incorporating the trends and recommendations provided in its new guide. At the height of the pandemic the agency employed a lower-funnel influencer strategy to help T. Marzetti successfully overcome the challenges of a new product launch. For Montchevre® Goat Cheese, the agency tapped into a viral TikTok trend to capitalize on the at-home cooking movement. Reaching new audiences, C-K developed a collaboration between Porsche and PUMA that was promoted by influencers who helped bring the iconic 911 Turbo heritage to targeted sneaker culture.

In March, Cramer-Krasselt was named "Outstanding Non-Traditional Agency" in the 2021 PRWeek Awards and is also a finalist in the coveted PRSA Silver Anvil Awards for its collaboration between Porsche and PUMA.

