Criticality Launches Korent Select Line of CBD Products

WILSON, N.C., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criticality, a North Carolina-based industrial hemp company, today launched its professional line of cannabidiol (CBD) products, under the brand name "Korent Select" during the 27th annual A4M Spring Expo in Kissimmee, Florida.

The expertly-crafted, responsibly-produced, high-concentration CBD oils, liniments and salve offer a natural path to improved well-being. The products are only available for sale to the health and wellness community, such as physicians, chiropractors, massage therapists and personal trainers, and are available for preorder at the expo and online.

"Criticality combines more than 100 years of agricultural heritage, and decades of experience perfecting extraction and purification technologies for the food and pharmaceutical industries, when creating our Korent Select products," said Brian Moyer, Chief Executive Officer of Criticality. "Our unique high standards for product quality put us in an ideal position to offer CBD products the health and wellness community can feel confident recommending."

The Korent Select 1500mg CBD oil drops are featured in three variants: Unflavored, Vanilla Berry and Rosemary Mint. These full-spectrum solutions are administered orally via an included calibrated dropper for precise measurements. The Korent Select 200mg CBD liniments come in cooling and warming variants for joints and muscles. The Select line also features a moisturizing CBD salve at a 400 mg concentration for localized application.

All CBD products produced by Criticality are crafted from carefully cultivated industrial hemp grown by U.S. farmers. Prior to processing, the hemp is analyzed and validated for cannabinoid levels and potential contaminants—from both the growing and the processing stages—by independent, third-party laboratories. Criticality uses all-natural, environmentally-friendly methods to extract CBD oil from plant material without the use of harsh chemicals. After verified material is processed, it's subjected to further analysis and validation, as well as final tests for purity.

"All our products, including those in the Korent Select line, are verifiable and traceable. Each individual product is marked with a unique lot number that consumers can enter into our website to learn more about the CBD product in their hand," added Moyer.

Moyer added the company has plans to launch additional products from its innovation pipeline during the coming months.

For more information about Korent Select products, visit www.korentselect.com or visit booth No. 234, May 17-18, at the A4M Spring Expo.

About Criticality

Criticality is an integrated North Carolina-based industrial hemp company that takes a science-based approach to the extraction, refinement and formulation of high-quality, transparent industrial hemp derived products. Criticality partners with Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX), a provider of responsibly produced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable agricultural products, ingredients and services, to source, process and produce industrial hemp and hemp products under North Carolina's Industrial Hemp Pilot Program.

SOURCE Criticality