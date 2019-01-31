Criticality Unveils State-of-the-Art Extraction and Purification Facility in Eastern North Carolina

WILSON, N.C., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criticality, LLC, an integrated agricultural hemp company, welcomed more than 100 government officials, industry and agricultural leaders, and media to the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of its new, 55,000-square-foot facility on March 12. Following the ceremony, attendees received a first-hand look of the state-of-the-art operation. The facility, located in Wilson, North Carolina, will be used for the extraction and processing of industrial hemp—much of which is grown locally—under the state's industrial hemp pilot program.

During the ceremony, Criticality CEO Brian Moyer emphasized the importance of the company's science-based approach to the extraction, refinement and formulation of high-quality, transparently-sourced industrial hemp-derived products.

"This facility was designed to follow good manufacturing practices and is designed to operate in compliance with dietary supplement standards," said Moyer. "This is critical as we develop expertly-crafted and responsibly-produced CBD products—both products we have on the market currently and those being developed in our innovation pipeline—that provide consumers with a natural path to improved well-being."

Moyer, along with several guest speakers including the City of Wilson Mayor Bruce Rose and the Wilson Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Simons and Chair Anita Jones, discussed the positive economic impact the facility is expected to have on the community.

"We anticipate the facility's opening will generate nearly 90 well-paying jobs within the first five years of operation. We expect these positions will offer employee benefit options and salaries averaging $44,000-plus annually," said Moyer.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Wilson County, N.C. is $42,095.

"Additionally, Criticality is committed to providing support to the hemp farmers we work with—many located in Eastern North Carolina—to cultivate and harvest the crop. We help them to address challenges that are unique to hemp, in turn, supporting a crop that is marketable on a larger scale," added Moyer.

The cannabidiol (CBD) oil extracted at the facility will be incorporated into the company's CBD products. Criticality's product line "Korent" features both CBD oils and THC-free CBD e-liquids in various flavors and concentrations. Korent products are available for sale at select retailers, as well as online at korenthemp.com.

About Criticality

Criticality is an integrated North Carolina-based agricultural hemp company that takes a science-based approach to the extraction, refinement and formulation of high-quality, transparent industrial hemp derived products. Criticality partners with Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX), a provider of responsibly produced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable agricultural products, ingredients and services, to source, process and produce industrial hemp and hemp products under North Carolina's Industrial Hemp Pilot Program.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE: PYX) is a global agricultural company with 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxusintl.com.

SOURCE Criticality