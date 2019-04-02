Critically-Acclaimed Houston Restaurant Nirmanz Food Boutique Expands Menu with a Modern Take on Classic Indian Favorites

HOUSTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston restaurant favorite Nirmanz Food Boutique has announced the debut of a variety of new dishes, adding several, highly-anticipated options to their already extensive menu. These newly-launched dishes will focus on Indian street cart food and the cuisine of Northern and Southern India, expanding the already-excellent selection of menu options. Already highly popular with the Houston community, Nirmanz Food Boutique is seeking to provide guests with new ways to experience Indian cuisine.

Nirmanz Menu Item - Product Photo

Serving up modern fusion cuisine that puts a creative spin on classic Indian favorites, Nirmanz Food Boutique has established a beloved place in the Houston-area culinary community since opening in 2017. The restaurant combines authentic spices from India, a love for Indian culture, and the culinary talents of executive chef Nirman Shah to offer a one-of-a-kind dining experience that has patrons flocking in from all over the city. Rave reviews, glowing media coverage, and countless happy customers have spelled success for this relatively new arrival to the Sugarland culinary scene.

While Nirmanz Food Boutique may be a fairly recent addition to the Houston-area restaurant community, its executive chef is anything but an amateur. Chef Nirman Shah has nearly 25 years of experience, traveling the world on his mission to share the flavors and culture of his native India. His enthusiasm and creativity are apparent from the moment you walk through the doors of Nirmanz Food Boutique, and it's not just the food that's earned such a loyal customer base – it's the restaurant itself. At the heart of the restaurant is the belief that patrons are more than just customers, they're family, and every guest is warmly welcomed. Chef Nirman and his family love nothing more than bringing new diners into the ever-expanding Nirmanz Food Boutique family, and hope that the highly-anticipated menu expansion continues to do just that.

With its eye-catching décor and a modern vibe, the restaurant puts a hip, playful spin on the classic Indian dining concept. Colorful Bollywood-inspired posters, a graffit-inspired mural of Amitabh Bachan, an Instagram photo-worthy wall, and handmade swings from India all come together to create a unique aesthetic. Combined with the vibrant flavors and dynamic dishes found on the menu, it's easy to see why Nirmanz Food Boutique deserves all the buzz.

About Nirmanz Food Boutique

Nirmanz Food Boutique opened in early 2017, headed by executive chef Nirman Shah. Shah began his career with extensive education and training from the Rambagh Palace of Jaipur in India, and has since achieved nearly a quarter-century of culinary excellence. Much of Shah's passion lies in sharing Indian flavors and food traditions with the world, introducing the cuisine of his native country with his trademark twist.

Nirmanz Food Boutique puts a modern spin on Indian street cart dishes and other regional cuisine, impressing diners and critics alike with dynamic flavors and impeccable preparation. The restaurant has earned considerable press recognition and food critic praise, as well as high customer ratings and satisfied reviews. In addition to the modern fusion cuisine, Nirmanz Food Boutique is also unique in its hip ambiance, welcoming atmosphere, and Bollywood-inspired décor. With casual but stylish seating, an Instagram-friendly selfie wall, and Bollywood movie posters with a touch of humor, the restaurant makes every dining experience enjoyable.

Nirmanz Food Boutique is located at 16338 Kensington Drive in Sugarland, Suite 160. The restaurant is open every day with the exception of Tuesdays, serving lunch between 11:30 am and 2 pm and dinner between 5 pm and 9:30 pm.

You can try the newly-debuted dishes today at Nirmanz Food Boutique in Sugarland. For more information, please visit http://www.nirmanz.com or contact Chef Nirman Shah, via email at 212068@email4pr.com or by phone (214) 998-7277.

SOURCE Chef Nirman Shah

Related Links

http://www.nirmanz.com

