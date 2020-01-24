Critically-Acclaimed LG OLED TV's Kick Off 2020 At Lowest Price Ever

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With one of the biggest televised sporting events only days away, LG Electronics USA has announced a limited-time promotion on its award-winning OLED TVs. The special pricing, arriving right in time for the big game, represents the lowest price ever for an LG OLED TV and runs now through Feb. 2 at LG-authorized retailers nationwide.

The promotion represents up to $700 savings from original prices on LG OLED B9 series models.

LG OLED TV B9 Series 55-inch* class model OLED55B9 , $1,299.99 (originally $1,599.99) 65-inch** class model OLED65B9B9, $1,799.99 (originally $2,499.99)

Celebrated as the "Best in Show" for the sixth straight year at CES® 2020, LG OLED TV technology delivers perfect blacks, more than one billion rich colors and a sense of immersion that allows the consumer to have the best possible experience when watching sports, movies and more, especially when paired with one of LG's premium soundbars with Dolby Atmos,

"If you can't be at the big game, an LG OLED TV paired with an LG Soundbar delivers a front-row seat experience from the comfort of your home," said Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing, LG Electronics USA. "There are a lot of pretenders out there, but the world's top reviewers agree that LG OLED is the number one pick for the ultimate home entertainment experience."

In addition to sports viewing, LG OLED TVs also are ideal for serious gamers, delivering a seamless, big-screen gaming experience unlike any other offering NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility. In addition, those who purchase a new 2019 LG OLED TV before Feb. 9, 2020, will be eligible to receive a 12-month subscription to Disney+.

As the first to introduce transformative OLED technology to large screen TVs, LG offers the widest selection of models on the market. Today, more than one million LG OLED TVs have been sold in the United States. Detailed technical reviews from noted experts worldwide have hailed LG OLED as the best TV technology ever, thanks to its unique ability to create its own light. Each of the 8 million-plus pixels on these 4K Ultra HD models can be individually controlled and turned on or completely off resulting in perfect black levels, greater detail in darker areas and no light bleed.

LG OLED TVs support Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit for easy streaming of video and audio content and connectivity to Apple's smart home products. LG OLED TVs feature Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in eliminating the need for additional hardware.***

For more information on LG's OLED TV lineup, visit lg.com.

* 54.6 inches measured diagonally

** 64.5 inches measured diagonally

*** Requires separate LG Magic Remote. Service limited to certain languages. Some features require 3rd party service subscription. Amazon Alexa device sold separately.

