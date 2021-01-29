CRITICALSTART Honored in CEO Innovation Awards 2021

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading cybersecurity provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services , has been awarded the Innovation in Cybersecurity Award from D CEO and Dallas Innovates' Innovation Awards — a compilation of individuals and organizations blazing the trail toward the next normal in Dallas-Fort Worth. The distinction is considered a hallmark of innovative entrepreneurial success in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

For the second year, the Innovation Awards brings together influential technology and corporate innovators to celebrate and network — virtually this year — in acknowledgement of the growing success of outstanding companies, CEOs, CIOs and CTOs in North Texas.

"CRITICALSTART is a company that prides itself on adhering to innovation as a core value, and we are honored to be recognized for doing so," said Rob Davis, CEO of CRITICALSTART. "Our employees come to work each day with an enterprising spirit, and that ethos has helped pave the way for a number of innovations in the cybersecurity space like our Trusted Behavior Registry and the world's first native iOS and Android applications for delivering mobile apps that allow customers to detect cyber-attacks and breaches at any time and from any place."

"The companies and leaders we've honored have done some amazing things, despite all the obstacles that came with COVID-19 and more. Along the way, they're disrupting their industries and solidifying Dallas-Fort Worth's reputation as one of the nation's top markets for innovation," said Gillea Allison, D Magazine President. "It's especially felt in the technology arena, but innovation permeates companies of all sizes in every industry, from healthcare and education to energy and commercial real estate. Congratulations to all the 51 finalists and winners."

For more information on the D CEO and Dallas Innovates' Innovation Awards, visit their site here .

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the MDR expert that leaves nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

About D CEO

D CEO builds community among top North Texas executives with its insightful, authoritative, and pro- vocative coverage of Dallas-Fort Worth business. The magazine provides expert analysis with regular columns on key business topics such as real estate, law, healthcare, and technology. D CEO is frequently named the best regional business magazine in the country by the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.

About D Magazine Partners

D Magazine is the city magazine of Dallas. For four decades, it has served as the independent voice of the city, revealing the best Dallas has to offer. D Magazine Partners also publishes D CEO, D Home, D Weddings, Dallas Medical Guide, Dallas Regional Chamber Publications, People Newspapers, and dmagazine.com , an award-winning website.

SOURCE CRITICALSTART

