CRITICALSTART Named a 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company in America

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, today announced that it has been named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The company's growth can be attributed to the escalation in cyberattacks, which is driving demand for CRITICALSTART's MDR solution. As a result, CRITICALSTART's MDR business has exploded, with growth of 101% in 2019, compared to the previous fiscal year. This rapid growth is driven by mid-size firms and enterprises looking for help combatting today's complex and rapidly evolving human and machine-generated security threats.

Additionally, in 2019, the company raised $40 million in a Series A and was valued at $150 million. In less than a year and a half, the company has more than doubled its number of employees, with plans to double in size again in the next 16 months. To accommodate the increased business, CRITICALSTART expanded its headquarters by adding nearly 100 new employees and an additional 33,000 square feet of office space.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing private companies in America," said CEO Rob Davis. "While the rate at which cyberattacks and breaches occur is skyrocketing, CRITICALSTART stands ready to meet the needs of enterprises as we scale our growth to stay ahead of customers' cybersecurity needs."

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the MDR expert that leaves nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

SOURCE CRITICALSTART

Related Links

http://www.criticalstart.com

