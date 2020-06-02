CRITICALSTART Named to CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List

PLANO, Texas, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services , announced today that CRN ® a brand of The Channel Company, has named CRITICALSTART to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

With evolving cyberattack methods and legacy models of accepting risk, enterprise organizations are left exposed to breaches at significant risk. Every alert needs to be resolved. CRITICALSTART's MDR solution solves this problem by resolving every alert to stop breaches, leaving nothing to chance.

We offer our MDR service through our nationwide network of channel partners. By expanding our role as trusted advisor, we're able to deliver solutions that fill a critical vulnerability left by the shortage of headcount, alert overload and limited security resources.

"Being named to CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List symbolizes a year of growth and achievement at CRITICALSTART, and this success is due to the dedication and commitment of our employees to deliver excellent service to our customers," said Rob Davis, CEO at CRITICALSTART.

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."

CRN's complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the MDR expert that leaves nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE CRITICALSTART

Related Links

https://www.criticalstart.com

