CRITICALSTART Named to the 16th Annual Aggie 100, Honored as Fastest Growing Company

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading cybersecurity provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services , is among the top 100 companies from around the world selected for the 16th annual Aggie 100. The event honors the fastest-growing companies owned or operated by former students of Texas A&M University.

CRITICALSTART earned the 80th spot on the list with a compound annual growth rate of 35.755%. The continuous growth has made it a leader in MDR solutions for companies in every industry and vertical. Texas A&M University alum and CRITICALSTART founder and CEO Rob Davis, has led the company since its inception, bringing his cybersecurity expertise to an increasingly competitive industry.

"The growth of our company could not have been made possible without the diversity and determination of our entire team," said Davis. "It is impressive that the Aggie 100 should recognize the importance of a cybersecurity company for the scores of future Texas A&M students who wish to strengthen the field." It was at Texas A&M where Davis earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering and recognized the market need for a client-focused, customized approach to cybersecurity.

The 100 Aggie-owned companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth from 2017 to 2019 were revealed and recognized during a live-stream awards showcase on Friday, November 6, 2020. The awards production is available for viewing at tx.ag/2020Aggie100 .

"The Aggie 100 brand represents the most elite group of successful Aggie entrepreneurs, whose endeavors have truly made our world a better place to live. Texas A&M recognizes both their individual efforts and their collective success, in the same way these Honorees acknowledge the important role our beloved university played in the development of their character. The McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship proudly embodies the legacy through which our Aggie 100 Honorees can contribute to developing the next great generation of Aggie entrepreneurs." said Blake Petty '98, Director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship.

