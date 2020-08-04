CRITICALSTART Ranks 58th on the 2020 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named CRITICALSTART to its 2020 Fast Growth 150 list. Each year, CRN® recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants across North America for the substantial growth and performance they've achieved over the previous two years. The elite group of companies named to this year's list have generated a combined total revenue of more than $37.8 billion between 2018 and 2019.

The company's growth can be attributed to the escalation in cyberattacks, which is driving demand for CRITICALSTART's MDR solution. As a result, CRITICALSTART's MDR business has exploded, with growth of 101% in 2019, compared to the previous fiscal year. This rapid growth is driven by mid-size firms and enterprises looking for help combatting today's complex and rapidly evolving human and machine-generated security threats.

"We're honored to be named to the CRN 2020 Fast Growth 150 list," said CEO Rob Davis. "While the rate at which cyberattacks and breaches occur is skyrocketing, CRITICALSTART stands ready to meet the needs of enterprises as we scale our growth to stay ahead of customers' cybersecurity needs."

Today's solution providers vie for market share within the highly competitive, fast-paced IT channel, making sustained growth and profitability noteworthy achievements. Ranking within the top 150 requires companies to continuously evolve with the seismic shifts taking place within the marketplace. The 2020 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these companies' extraordinary accomplishments and dedication to the IT channel.

"Evolution within the IT ecosystem is occurring at breakneck speed. The CRN® 2020 Fast Growth 150 list highlights the achievements of elite industry-leading companies in the IT channel and their ability to innovate in an ever-changing market," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company®. "The extraordinary group of companies on this year's list serve as an inspiration, setting an exemplary level of excellence for us to follow. We are excited to honor these industry leaders and wish them continued success in the years to come."

A sampling of the 2020 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN® Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the MDR expert that leaves nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn ,or Facebook.

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

