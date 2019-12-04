CRITICALSTART Releases Major Redesign of MOBILESOC

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, today announced a major redesign of its MOBILESOC application that reduces attacker dwell with unprecedented mobile notification and response capabilities on iOS and Android.

The MOBILESOC redesign provides improved workflow and visualizations that enhance the user's ability to communicate via native iOS and Android apps with CRITICALSTART's Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts. This release is a continuance of a CRITICALSTART core principle, to do what is right for the customer. It enables customers to interact with CRITICALSTART's award-winning MDR service on the go, from any location. The convenience of mobile communication drives down attacker dwell time by reducing customer response time.

The industry's first – and only – MOBILESOC app offers a mobile-first approach that goes beyond a simple ticketing app. In-app features include:

The ability to triage events, escalate alerts and isolate machines

Direct communication with CRITICAL START 's SOC analysts

's SOC analysts Access to all alerts from a single location

Comprehensive dashboards for quick visibility into all activity

Real-time push notifications to ensure that you never miss an alert

The ability to submit a support ticket and monitor its progress from anywhere

"Our customers spoke, and we responded," said Randy Watkins, chief technology officer at CRITICALSTART. "During our last Customer Advisory Board, the MOBILESOC application was the number one most talked-about feature of our MDR service. Since attackers don't take nights and weekends off, we had to rethink the way we interacted with our customers as a service provider. While we can't carry our laptop 24x7, our mobile devices are always right at our fingertips. The increased convenience of putting the SOC on mobile devices allows our customers to untether from their laptops while remaining responsive outside of business hours."

CRITICALSTART's customers are realizing significant benefits from its MOBILESOC app.

"CRITICALSTART's MOBILESOC has been worth its weight in gold," said Greg Biegan, director of security for Cherwell Software. "Since we are a global company, my team is getting pinged at all hours of the night. It's nice that those on-call can actually have their phone. They don't have to be tied to their computer. They can communicate with the consultant that's there, they can look at what's going on, and it's just like texting. And once it's done, it's done. It's nice to know that you have the extra safeguard, the extra layer of security with that MOBILESOC."

This announcement comes alongside the company's expanded channel-focused go-to-market strategy to support its footprint nationwide and capitalize on its accelerating MDR growth. CRITICALSTART's MDR services are differentiated by our platform that resolves 99.9% of security events on its own by utilizing the intelligence from billions of alerts investigated and more than 20,000 playbooks, which lets SOC analysts focus their investigations on true issues, unknowns and anomalies. Using a transparent, mobile-first engagement model, CRITICALSTART's MDR services support a wide range of leading enterprise security technology partners, including Carbon Black, SentinelOne, Google, Cylance, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and Splunk, among others.

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART, the MDR experts that leave nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information.

SOURCE CRITICALSTART

