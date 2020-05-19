CRITICALSTART's Tera Davis Honored as a Power 40 Solution Provider Among CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel

PLANO, Texas, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services , announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tera Davis to its 2020 Power 40 Solution Providers, an elite subgroup of extraordinary individuals selected from the prestigious Women of the Channel list.

The CRN® editorial team reviews a plentitude of channel leadership applications to identify professionals who demonstrate groundbreaking vision, expertise, and continuous commitment to the IT channel. The Power 40 Solution Providers are an exclusive subset of an already-esteemed list of women in solution provider organizations who continue to drive professional success through significant influence, leadership, and dedication to their own organizations and the entire IT channel.

Tera has been instrumental in driving the strategic direction of CRITICALSTART's channel growth. In the past year, Tera has cultivated mutually beneficial relationships with CRITICALSTART's strategic business partners, helping the company increase year-over-year (YoY) revenue 34% in the first nine months of 2019, and the company's Managed Detection & Response (MDR) business, which grew 165% YTD in 2019. She has also participated in partner advisory councils for key vendors to provide input on how to improve their programs.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized not just for the work we have accomplished at CRITICALSTART, but also alongside so many great women leaders in the IT channel," said Davis. "In the weeks, months, and years ahead, I cannot wait to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible so that we can continue our growth and grow our partnerships in this emerging sector."

"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through nurtured partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."

The 2020 Women of the Channel and Power 40 Solution Provider lists will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the MDR expert that leaves nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE CRITICALSTART