CRM Outsourcing Market Size to Grow by USD 21.29 bn | Increasing Need for Large-scale Client Management to Boost Growth | Technavio

CRM Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Scope

The CRM outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

CRM Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

BFSI: The BFSI segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment includes banking, insurance, accounting, and all other financial institutions. The rise in the digitization of core processes and the generation of a considerable amount of data across the sector are the main factors that will drive the growth of this segment.

Telecom And IT



Retail



Healthcare



Others

Geography

North America : North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing need for large-scale client management will drive the CRM outsourcing market growth in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the CRM outsourcing market in North America . North America has always been a lucrative market for CRM outsourcing vendors as the region is an early adopter of advanced technologies. The rate of data generation and consumption is among the highest in the region. In addition, the region has seen increased investment in outsourcing centers.

APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

CRM Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the CRM outsourcing market, including Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., ExlService Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp. among others.

CRM Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist CRM outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the CRM outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CRM outsourcing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CRM outsourcing market vendors

CRM Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.19% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 21.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.23 Regional analysis North America and Europe Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Australia, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., ExlService Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Data processing and outsourced services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Telecom and IT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 49: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 50: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Atos SE

Exhibit 53: Atos SE - Overview



Exhibit 54: Atos SE - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Atos SE - Key news



Exhibit 56: Atos SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Atos SE - Segment focus

10.5 Capgemini SE

Exhibit 58: Capgemini SE - Overview



Exhibit 59: Capgemini SE - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Capgemini SE - Key news



Exhibit 61: Capgemini SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Capgemini SE - Segment focus

10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 63: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. -Key news



Exhibit 66: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Concentrix Corp.

Exhibit 68: Concentrix Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Concentrix Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Concentrix Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 71: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 ExlService Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 75: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: ExlService Holdings Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 78: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 80: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 88: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: International Business Machines Corp. -Key news



Exhibit 91: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

