CRM Outsourcing Market Size to Grow by USD 21.29 bn | Increasing Need for Large-scale Client Management to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRM outsourcing market growth is expected to be led by North America. The region will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market size is expected to grow by USD 21.29 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
CRM Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Scope
The CRM outsourcing market report covers the following areas:
CRM Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- BFSI: The BFSI segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment includes banking, insurance, accounting, and all other financial institutions. The rise in the digitization of core processes and the generation of a considerable amount of data across the sector are the main factors that will drive the growth of this segment.
- Telecom And IT
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- North America: North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing need for large-scale client management will drive the CRM outsourcing market growth in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the CRM outsourcing market in North America. North America has always been a lucrative market for CRM outsourcing vendors as the region is an early adopter of advanced technologies. The rate of data generation and consumption is among the highest in the region. In addition, the region has seen increased investment in outsourcing centers.
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
CRM Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the CRM outsourcing market, including Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., ExlService Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp. among others.
CRM Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist CRM outsourcing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the CRM outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the CRM outsourcing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CRM outsourcing market vendors
CRM Outsourcing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.19%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 21.29 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.23
Regional analysis
North America and Europe
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Australia, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., ExlService Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Data processing and outsourced services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Telecom and IT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Accenture Plc
- Exhibit 49: Accenture Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Accenture Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Accenture Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Accenture Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Atos SE
- Exhibit 53: Atos SE - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Atos SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Atos SE - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Atos SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Atos SE - Segment focus
- 10.5 Capgemini SE
- Exhibit 58: Capgemini SE - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Capgemini SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Capgemini SE - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Capgemini SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Capgemini SE - Segment focus
- 10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Exhibit 63: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. -Key news
- Exhibit 66: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Concentrix Corp.
- Exhibit 68: Concentrix Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Concentrix Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Concentrix Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 ExlService Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 75: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: ExlService Holdings Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 78: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: ExlService Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Infosys Ltd.
- Exhibit 84: Infosys Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 88: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: International Business Machines Corp. -Key news
- Exhibit 91: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
