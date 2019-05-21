CRMI Honors 33 Companies for Delivering 'World-Class' Customer Service; 3 Cited for Certification in Employee Customer Relationship Training

CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI), specialists in driving companies' revenues and profits by implementing Customer Experience (CX) strategies that increase customer satisfaction and employee engagement, announced today that 33 companies have qualified to receive its NorthFace ScoreBoard Award 2018 for superior customer service.

Also, CRMI recognized three companies for meeting the rigorous employee-customer relationship training requirements needed for CEMPRO Award certification. The Certified CEM Professional (CEMPRO) program was established in 2010 to provide best-in-class training curricula for organizations that want to ensure that their customer-facing groups (CFG) have mastered the skills needed to deliver consistently exceptional customer service. The award criteria requires the entire applicable CFG to receive the training, and 90% must achieve a minimum test score of 80% within a calendar year.

Now in its 19th year, the NorthFace ScoreBoard (NFSB) award is presented annually to companies who, as rated solely by their own customers, achieved excellence in customer service during the calendar year.

"The NorthFace ScoreBoard Award is widely recognized as the most prestigious award for customer service excellence, due to its unique customer-only vote criteria. The award recognizes organizations that not only offer exemplary customer service but those who have chosen to make their CX Strategy a key component of their company's DNA," said John Alexander Maraganis, President and CEO of CRMI. Each year thousands of companies, both domestic and international, are invited to apply for the NFSB Award. In 2018, more than 1,000 companies were invited to participate in the NFSB Audit Program -- over 300 projects, many international in scope, were audited. CRMI conducts a review/confirmation of CSAT survey results and requires written verification of CSAT survey results by the company's CX executive management. The majority of NFSB award and CEMPRO award companies are repeat recipients, which confirms that investing in a CX strategy is a reliable, proven way to achieve business success.

CRMI methodology measures customer satisfaction with services on a five-point scale (or an equivalent rating system) in such categories as technical support, field service, customer service, account management and professional services. The 33 companies achieved a 4.0 or above out of a possible 5.0 or an equivalent rating system.

Due to its unique "customer-only vote" criteria, the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award has been viewed from its inception in 2000 as the only objective benchmark for excellence in customer service," Maraganis said. "CRMI defines ultra-customer loyalty as customers who continuously purchase from the same vendor -- even though other choices may offer significantly better pricing -- because the vendor consistently exceeds its customers' expectations via team of engaged employees."

CRMI will formally present the NFSB and CEMPRO awards to recipients during ceremonies at its SCORE Conference 2019, scheduled to be held at the Seaport Boston Hotel and World Trade Center during the fourth quarter. Now in its 19th year, SCORE remains the only event in the customer service industry focused on CX best practices to acquire, retain, grow and win-back customers. SCORE speakers also explain how CX principles can be applied to customer-facing operations such as contact centers, field service, professional services, help desks and technical support. Thousands of service, support, sales, marketing and human resources executives from the country's leading firms have attended the past conferences.

NFSB Award 2018 Recipients: 19-time recipients: Haemonetics Corporation: Braintree, MA

Kronos Incorporated: Lowell, MA 18-time recipients: ZOLL Medical Technical Service: Chelmsford, MA 17-time recipients: Alfa Wassermann LLC: West Caldwell, NJ 16-time recipients: Boston Scientific Corporation: Natick, MA 15-time recipients: None 14-time recipients: KVH Industries Inc: Middletown, RI 13-time recipients: None 12-time recipients: None 11-time recipients: None 10-time recipients: ACIST Medical Systems Inc: Eden Prairie, MN Nine-time recipients: NETSCOUT: Westford, MA Eight-time recipients: Diagnostica Stago Inc: Parsippany, NJ

Pitney Bowes Software, Worldwide Software Support: Troy, NY

Wolters Kluwer Health, Learning, Research & Practice: Norwood, MA

Wolters Kluwer - UpToDate: Waltham, MA

ZOLL Medical Customer Support: Chelmsford, MA Seven-time recipients: Broadcom Inc: Washington DC

ERT: Philadelphia, PA

Yaskawa America Inc: Waukegan, IL Six-time recipients: Avaya Inc: Coppell, TX

Illumina Service: San Diego, CA

Nutanix Inc Support Services: San Jose, CA Five-time recipients: Alfresco Software Inc: San Mateo, CA Four-time recipients: Bruker BioSpin Group: Billerica, MA

Citrix Systems Inc: Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Deltek Inc: Herndon, VA

Fresenius Kabi USA LLC: Lake Zurich, IL

Kluwer Health Individual Member: Hagerstown, MD Three-time recipients: Rubrik Inc: Palo Alto, CA

Kongsberg Digital Inc: Asker, Norway

Cohesity Inc: Santa Clara, CA Two-time recipients: Cengage Learning Inc: Independence, KY

Corning Optical Communications LLC: Hickory, NC

Hologic Domestic Customer Support: Marlborough, MA

Hologic Domestic Service: Marlborough, MA

Hologic Technical Service EMEA: Manchester, UK

InterVision Systems LLC: Chesterfield, MO

Nutanix Inc Consulting Services: San Jose, CA

Veritas Technologies LLC: Santa Clara, CA

Zeus Industrial Products Inc: Orangeburg, NC First-time recipients: Braze Inc: New York, NY

Hologic Customer Support EMEA: Manchester, UK

Illumina Technical Support: San Diego, CA

Thycotic Software Inc: Washington DC

CEMPRO Award 2018 Recipients: First-time recipients: Rapiscan Systems: Torrance, CA Second-time recipients: Rubrik Inc: Palo Alto, CA Third-time recipients: Fresenisus Kabi USA LLC: Lake Zurich, IL

Note to Editors: City and state denote either company headquarters or principal location where CX strategy work was conducted.

About CRMI

Since 1999, the Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI) has promoted that CX is the most critical component of a company's DNA. Further, that consistently exceeding customers' expectations builds customer loyalty and requires competent, engaged employees. As a membership-based resource, we provide a "One-Stop-Shop" for "everything CX". Whether you are new to CX strategies or a veteran practitioner, you will join thousands of like-minded professionals eager to share their CX experiences.

For more information on how to qualify for the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award -- CEMPRO Award or to attend SCORE Conference 2019, visit www.CRMIREWARDS.com or call (978) 710-3269 and ask for Diane Rivera, drivera@crmirewards.com.

