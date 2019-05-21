CRMLS Adds RateMyAgent as Marketplace Vendor

CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRMLS, the nation's largest and most recognized MLS, welcomed RateMyAgent to its Marketplace line of products today. The CRMLS Marketplace is a unique group of cutting-edge real estate products offered to users at discounted rates negotiated by CRMLS.

RateMyAgent is an Australia-based real estate reviews platform now available across the United States that makes it easy for real estate professionals to collect, share, and promote verified reviews across social and other online channels. Unlike other review sharing sites, RateMyAgent reviews are directly linked to a verified transaction and sourced to specific customers, giving future sellers more confidence in the legitimacy of all agent reviews.

"When we saw how RateMyAgent can uplift great agents, we knew we had to bring them into our Marketplace," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "RateMyAgent can help agents promote their businesses and help consumers find the best agent for their needs."

Today's product launch marks a significant milestone for RateMyAgent as it makes inroads into the American market. With agreements in place with CRMLS and other MLSs, plus inclusion in the National Association of REALTORS®' REach Accelerator Program, RateMyAgent is swiftly expanding into key American real estate markets.

"Agents know the value of reviews to their marketing; what we're enabling is maximum leverage with minimum effort," said Mark Armstrong, CEO and founder of RateMyAgent. "That means putting reviews across all the platforms and websites agents have access to, with a few swipes and taps on their mobile devices. We're beyond excited to bring the power of our platform to the real estate professionals of CRMLS."

In general, CRMLS makes products available in its Marketplace at discounted rates for its users. However, through this unique agreement, several RateMyAgent features will be available at no additional cost to professional users of CRMLS. These features include a professional profile page for each agent, widgets to feed reviews to personal websites, and tools to create personalized digital ads.

CRMLS encourages its users to claim their RateMyAgent profiles at no additional cost today by visiting the RateMyAgent page on https://go.crmls.org/marketplace/.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing 96,000 real estate professionals from 34 Associations, 3 Boards of REALTORS® and 1 MLS. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS visit www.crmls.org.

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is an Australia-based review platform now expanding rapidly in the United States. In Australia, 80 percent of agents use the service and RateMyAgent get reviews for 1 in 3 homes sold nationally. RateMyAgent launched in the United States in 2018 and have a number of strategic partnerships with national MLSs in development. They are the first review platform to be included in NAR's REach Accelerator Program. RateMyAgent is listed on the Australian stock exchange. More information about RateMyAgent can be found at www.ratemyagent.com.

