CRMLS and Terminus Sistema Global Sign Groundbreaking Agreement to Share Access

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS, the largest and most recognized multiple listing service in the United States, and Terminus Sistema Global, the leading MLS in Mexico, have signed an agreement to share listing data via reciprocal links inside their MLS systems. This agreement is the first of its kind between CRMLS and an MLS outside of the United States.

As a result of the agreement, real estate professionals on both sides of the border will have more access to listing data than ever, along with a greater capacity to share their listing information with their peers.

"We've long said that consumers don't adhere to the artificial boundaries imposed by MLSs," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "This is another step towards giving consumers what they want, which is guidance from a real estate professional who has access to the most listing data possible."

"Sharing data with the largest MLS in the United States is a major win for the real estate community in Mexico," said Terminus CEO Ross E. Buck. "We're looking forward to continued growth for the multiple listing system here."

"Some people worry that a data sharing agreement means that someone will come 'over the hill' and start selling your listings," said Carter. "Remember, only professionals licensed to sell real estate in California can do so. This agreement is about viewing data, growing connections, and making referrals. It does not suddenly give Mexico agents California real estate licenses or vice versa."

Reciprocal access between systems will be made available to users of both MLSs immediately.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 96,000 real estate professionals from 34 Associations, 3 Boards of REALTORS® and 1 MLS. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS visit www.crmls.org.

About Terminus Sistema Global

Terminus Sistema Global was born in 2017 in the city of Tijuana B.C. with the objective of satisfying the needs of the modern real estate agent throughout Mexico. Our mission is to provide agents with tools that help them to sell more, increase efficiencies and provide transparency to the Real Estate Industry.

To learn more, email info@terminus.com.mx.

