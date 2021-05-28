CRMLS Brings the High Desert Association of REALTORS® Onboard as a New Participating Association

CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the largest and most recognized multiple listing service in the United States, is proud to announce the upcoming addition of another Association of REALTORS® to its group of participating Associations. On June 1st, 2021, the High Desert Association of REALTORS® (HDAOR) will join CRMLS as a full participant.

HDAOR members will continue to use their pre-existing Rapattoni MLS system as their primary means of accessing MLS listing data. In addition, starting from June 1st, they will gain access to CRMLS's best-in-class real estate tech products, award-winning customer support, compliance services, and training options, with some CRMLS services available right away and others rolling out over the coming months.

CRMLS expects no disruption to technical services for HDAOR members on June 1st.

"In the three-plus years we've been sharing data with High Desert, we've gotten to know many of the dedicated, hard-working members of their Association and staff," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "We're grateful for the opportunity to offer our services in the High Desert area and excited to continue strengthening our relationship."

"As 2021 President of the High Desert Association (HDAOR), I am pleased to announce the HDAOR Board of Directors has decided to form a partnership with the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)," said HDAOR President Larry Mason. "This new partnership will not only provide more services and tools to our HDAOR members but also to our community of property owners, buyers, and tenants."

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from 40 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

