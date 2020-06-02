CRMLS Connect, a New MLS Search Platform by BoxMLS, Launches for CRMLS Users

CHINO HILLS, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS) continues to stay at the forefront in providing valuable tools to the community of California real estate professionals. Today, CRMLS launched CRMLS Connect by BoxMLS as a new core product available at no additional cost across the CRMLS footprint.

CRMLS Connect is an MLS search platform that allows agents and brokers to collaborate with their clients on a whole new level. It empowers consumers to search in detail, save their favorites, and access real-time MLS data using the same intuitive interface that the real estate professional controls.

As part of the launch of CRMLS Connect, each CRMLS user who claims their account will gain a modern, industry-grade search interface for themselves and their clients, embedded into their own branded, MLS-compliant, client-facing website. CRMLS Connect helps agents connect with clients instantly via email, text, and a branded mobile app, as well as track their clients' search activities in real-time.

"CRMLS Connect is far more than another search interface; it's a huge leap forward in communication and collaboration between real estate professionals and consumers," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter.

"The launch of CRMLS Connect is a milestone for BoxMLS and an important day for innovation in our industry as a whole," added Jason Fayollat, co-founder of BoxMLS. "We are grateful to have CRMLS as an ally and together look forward to giving real estate agents a new way to search property data."

CRMLS Connect is available to CRMLS users with dashboards at no additional cost. Learn more at https://www.crmlsconnect.com/.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from 41 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

About BoxMLS

BoxMLS provides real-time, cross-MLS data and tools for more effective collaboration between real estate brokers, agents and their clients. Learn more at boxmls.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS

Related Links

http://www.crmls.org

