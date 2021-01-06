CRMLS Customer Care Department Earns Third Consecutive Center of Excellence Recognition from BenchmarkPortal

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRMLS is proud to announce that its Customer Care Department has been certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal for the third year running. The Center of Excellence recognition is one of the most prestigious awards in the customer service and support industry.

"We're proud of the support we offer our users," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "Earning this recognition for the third consecutive year shows just how much our Customer Care Department has done to serve real estate professionals throughout California."

Contact Centers achieve the Center of Excellence distinction based on best-practice metrics drawn from the world's largest database of objective and quantitative data that is audited and validated by researchers from BenchmarkPortal.

BenchmarkPortal awards the "Center of Excellence" designation to customer service contact centers that rank in the top ten percent of the contact centers surveyed. They are judged against a Balanced Scorecard of metrics for efficiency and effectiveness. Those contact centers that demonstrate superior performance on both cost-related metrics and quality-related metrics compared with their industry peers earn the award.

"Maintaining high levels of excellence in the center over a period of years is a wonderful testimony to the contact center management team, the frontline agents – as well as senior managers, who support and encourage this excellence," said BenchmarkPortal CEO Bruce Belfiore. "CRMLS contact center professionals have shown exceptional dedication and results, for which I commend them."

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from 42 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

About Center of Excellence Certification

Contact centers and their managers who wish to implement best practices and attain world-class performance in their industry have a unique opportunity to certify their contact centers. BenchmarkPortal's rigorous certification process has the advantage of referencing all performance goals to their best practice database of thousands of contact centers. Thus, contact centers will be held to performance levels that will improve their competitive position, not just force them to adhere to an arbitrary standard. Discover what the steps to certification are and how they will improve your center's performance www.BenchmarkPortal.com/contact-centercertification/.

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications.

For more information on BenchmarkPortal please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com.

SOURCE California Regional MLS

