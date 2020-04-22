CRMLS Launches Financial Wellness App Hurdlr in the CRMLS Marketplace

CHINO HILLS, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a trying and uncertain time, California Regional MLS (CRMLS) continues to provide tools to real estate professionals to simplify their working lives. Today, CRMLS launched Hurdlr, a leading financial wellness app, in its Marketplace. The CRMLS Marketplace is a unique group of cutting-edge real estate products offered to users at discounted rates negotiated by CRMLS.

Hurdlr is an app that helps real estate professionals automatically track expenses, self-employment taxes, and much more in a single, streamlined interface. Hurdlr can help CRMLS users save money by maximizing deductions and tracking financials for each listing and buyer.

"We believe the users we serve will benefit from having discounted access to Hurdlr," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "Financial wellness is critical, and real estate professionals need to be able to track their finances to make important decisions – especially now."

"CRMLS continues to lead by offering this particular benefit to its membership in this time of need," said Hurdlr CEO Raj Bhaskar. "Now more than ever, real estate professionals need to secure their own financial wellbeing, and we're grateful to be in a position to help."

Hurdlr is available to CRMLS users through the Marketplace for $36 for the first year of service – a 40% discount. To learn more, visit the Hurdlr page on https://go.crmls.org/marketplace/.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from 41 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

About Hurdlr

Washington, D.C. based Hurdlr is a rapidly growing startup whose API, mobile and web apps provide financial, tax, and performance insights for "The 1099 Economy". Hurdlr's mobile apps are used by freelancers, independent contractors, self-employed micro business owners and other consumers to track over $1 million in business expenses and 1 million miles on a daily basis. In the last three years, Hurdlr has tracked $8 billion in finances and saved its users $300 million in taxes. It has over 10,000 reviews in Apple's App Store and Google Play, with a 4.6 star average. A quick scan of reviews shows that customers give the highest marks to Hurdlr's customer service and support, which is rare and uncommon for an app. The company's modern enterprise platform helps businesses, financial institutions, and other organizations offer innovative, tailored products that proactively improve their customers' financial health and performance.

Contact: [email protected]

