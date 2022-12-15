CRMLS to Welcome Southland Regional Association of REALTORS® as a Fully Participating MLS Partner

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) and Southland Regional Association of REALTORS® (SRAR) will be expanding their partnership beginning May 1, 2023.

Currently, SRAR handles the majority of customer service, compliance and training for its members. With this upcoming partnership SRAR will become part of CRMLS' extensive network of shareholders and gain access to its various support offerings. SRAR members will be able to make use of CRMLS' training resources, more data share partners providing an extensive number of additional listings, complete customer support from a team who is certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal four years running, and top-level compliance and licensing services.

"In response to SRAR's Strategic Plan, this partnership reflects association leadership's dedication to offering enhanced programs, products and tools with an eye towards market and industry shifts now and, in the future," said Jeff Phillips, 2022 President of Southland Regional of REALTORS.

"We are excited to welcome SRAR as a fully participating association. We've enjoyed a successful relationship with SRAR in the past, and offering the full scope of CRMLS's products, services, and innovations feels like a natural progression for our partnership," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS):

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org .

About Southland Regional Association of REALTORS® (SRAR)

Chartered by the National Association of REALTORS® in 1920, Southland Regional Association of Realtors is the voice for real estate in San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys. With nearly 11,000 Realtor members, SRAR serves as a trusted resource and partner to the real estate profession and the community at large. Southland Regional members are dedicated to the highest standards of ethics and professionalism and committed to championing real property rights and pathways to homeownership for all.

