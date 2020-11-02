CRMLS Welcomes Glendale Association of REALTORS® As a New Participating Association

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the largest and most recognized multiple listing service in the United States, has once again expanded its alliance of participants. The Glendale Association of REALTORS® (GAOR) has joined CRMLS as its 42nd Association, Board, or MLS organization.

Real estate professional members of GAOR will continue to use their familiar Rapattoni i-Tech MLS system, with more access to CRMLS's best-in-class products, services, training, and support coming soon. CRMLS anticipates no disruption to technical services for GAOR members at present.

"Welcoming real estate professionals in Glendale into the CRMLS family has been a goal of ours for years," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "We're grateful for the opportunity to serve Glendale's members and excited for what's to come."

"We are pleased to join the CRMLS community and continue to provide critical real estate technology to our members," said GAOR President Steven Small. "In this way we add value to our REALTOR® members' experience by providing CRMLS tools and support while preserving the existing i-Tech MLS solution that our members are already familiar with."

Further information, including an anticipated timeline and technical details, is expected.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from 42 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS

Related Links

http://www.crmls.org

