CRN Confers Triple Crown Award on EVOTEK in Recognition of Remarkable IT Market Leadership

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK, America's premier enabler of digital business, announced today that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named EVOTEK as a 2022 Triple Crown Award winner. The Triple Crown Award is reserved for those select few companies that earn a spot on all three of CRN's prestigious solution provider award lists in the same calendar year.

EVOTEK Wins CRN Triple Crown

Now in its ninth year, the CRN Triple Crown Award spotlights top North American solution providers for displaying a tireless commitment to achieving high revenue, company growth, and unparalleled technical expertise within the IT channel.

To qualify for the CRN Triple Crown Award, companies must earn a place on CRN's Solution Provider 500, a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America; the Fast Growth 150, a ranking of high-growth organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes solution providers that have attained top-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry. Being chosen for even one of these prestigious lists is an honor worth celebrating but meriting a spot on all three lists in a single year demonstrates a rare combination of tremendous achievement, sales acumen, and technical prowess.

EVOTEK has made an impact in the industry through its hyper-growth trajectory and market leadership. With practice areas across Date Center, Network, Cloud, Communications, and Security, EVOTEK is at the forefront of connecting data centers to the next generation of secure multi-cloud. The company was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership in innovated channels that safely thrive in the digital world. With that goal in mind, EVOTEK is helping organizations through advisory services and technology solutions to consistently optimize performance and scalability to the highest caliber; regardless of where the infrastructure resides.

"EVOTEK is in its 8th year as a company and our team continues to reach new heights," said Cesar Enciso, CEO and Founder. "We hold ourselves to high standards for our partners and customers and I am excited to see what the future holds for our amazing organization."

"The solution providers that have earned this year's Triple Crown Award have demonstrated an unceasing enthusiasm towards technical mastery, innovative thinking, consistent growth, and high-caliber customer service within the North American IT industry," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "This award represents a chosen company's ability to go above and beyond, and we're excited to see where their dedication, their expertise, and their passion will take them as we venture forward into the future of the IT channel industry."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is the nation's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering, and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc. Magazine's "Best Places to Work" in 2018, 2020, and 2022. For seven consecutive years, from 2016-2022, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" and recognized in CRN's "Solution Provider 500" list, CRN's "Next-Generation 250" list, CRN's "Triple Crown" and highlighted as CRN's "Top 150 Growth Companies", holding the #1 spot in 2017 as the fastest-growing system integrator in the country.

Follow EVOTEK: LINKEDIN, FACEBOOK, and TWITTER

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Mike Mayo

(858) 362-5083

[email protected]

SOURCE EVOTEK