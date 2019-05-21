CRN Honors Laurie Dasher and Hallie Barnes of Dasher Technologies on 2019 Women of the Channel List

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dasher Technologies, a leading Silicon Valley-based IT solution provider, announced that CEO Laurie Dasher and Director of Marketing Hallie Barnes both appear on the prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list published by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. The leaders on this annual list are recognized for their contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

CRN editors choose from a multitude of applicants across the IT channel ecosystem, including technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations. Final honorees are selected for their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

In the past year, Dasher has been aggressively expanding its professional services, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity, enterprise networking, data center and cloud services. Laurie and Hallie have played instrumental roles, with Laurie guiding the corporate strategy, and Hallie leading an overall brand refresh, as well as digital marketing and demand generation campaigns.

Laurie Dasher is the founder and CEO of Dasher Technologies, a privately-held, woman-owned, national IT solution provider. She has led the company since 1999, when she established its Silicon Valley headquarters. Laurie is known as an exceptional leader committed to helping create a brighter future for women in technology. Under Laurie's leadership, Dasher Technologies has grown into a national organization with offices in California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southeast. Laurie has been repeatedly recognized for her channel expertise and vision, and this is the seventh time she has been honored as a CRN Women of the Channel during her career.

Hallie Barnes joined Dasher Technologies in 2015. As director of marketing, Hallie drives the company's marketing strategy. She is responsible for all aspects of the Dasher brand, digital marketing strategy, lead generation, and client engagement, as well as supporting the management and enablement of Dasher's partner ecosystem. With a key focus on growing the company's professional services, Hallie has been instrumental in aligning the efforts of the marketing, sales, and engineering teams.

"The CRN Women of the Channel recognition is highly regarded amongst channel professionals, and we couldn't be more proud of Laurie and Hallie for their remarkable accomplishments,"said Al Chien, president of Dasher Technologies. "For the past two decades, Laurie has ensured the company delivers the highest level of value to our clients through partnerships with the most innovative and proven technologies, building a world-class professional services organization that always places our clients' needs top of mind. With Hallie's recent promotion into a leadership role, she continues to move Dasher's marketing department into the 21st century, with innovative campaigns and a complete digital transformation strategy. This recognition further validates the hard work, success and value they bring to our customers, our company and our partners."

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

About Dasher Technologies

Dasher Technologies is a leading national IT solution provider, headquartered in Silicon Valley, that designs, delivers, and manages innovative solutions that digitally transform businesses. Dasher maintains strategic relationships with world-class manufacturers and has industry-recognized expertise in technologies such as cybersecurity, enterprise networking, data center, and hybrid cloud services. Dasher professional services enable clients to navigate the journey from one generation of technology to the next, setting the standard for personal service through its trusted work of expert engineers and account managers. Founded in 1998, Dasher is an award-winning, certified Woman Owned Business with offices in California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southeast. To learn more about Dasher, please visit us at dasher.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

