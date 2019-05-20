CRN Honors Seven APC by Schneider Electric Executives as 2019 Women of the Channel

BOSTON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named seven APC by Schneider Electric executives to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The honorees were selected for their outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation and include:

The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem and represent technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

CRN editors selected the honorees from a multitude of channel leadership applicants, reviewing areas such as professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel to make their final selections.

"APC by Schneider Electric is dedicated to helping our channel partners continue to improve their competitive advantage and expand their businesses. Our team works tirelessly to provide the products, services and programs needed to make our partners successful," said Jay Owen, Senior Vice President, North America IT Division, APC by Schneider Electric. "We are honored CRN has recognized the work of our leadership team and that it included seven of our female executives in the 2019 Women of the Channel list."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.us

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

