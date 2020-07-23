CRN Magazine Recognizes Tikal Center As 2020 Emerging Vendor for Unified Communications

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikal Center, the innovative developer of business communications technologies for intelligent call center operations and services, today announced that the company has been selected as a 2020 Emerging Vendor for Unified Communications by CRN® Magazine, a brand of The Channel Company and the leading news source for solution providers and the IT channel.

The CRN Emerging Vendor list is an annual award recognition that features new technology companies using channel partner strategies to drive growth and deliver innovative products and technologies.

Tikal Center has been named as an Emerging Vendor in the category for Unified Communications. The company received this recognition for widening the market reach of its Cloud-based call center solutions with its strong channel-based go-to-market strategy.

Tikal Center has recently built and is currently expanding a global network of sales channel partnerships with value added resellers, system integration firms, telcos and managed service providers in local markets. The company reports that many of the its local channel partners are hosting its Tikal Call Center solution and offering call center services to their business customers.

"We are collaborating closely with Tikal to pursue the growing market opportunities for call center solutions and services here in Tanzania and across East Africa," said Ismael Khangane, Managing Director of Miramar Systems in Tanzania. "Tikal's innovative Cloud-based solutions and flexible approach to working with us as a sales channel partner has allowed us to deliver solutions for our enterprise and government customers to modernize their call center operations as well as work with local service providers to offer call center services to their business customers."

Tikal Center has also recently added new sales channel partners in Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Laos and South Africa.

"This recognition from CRN as an Emerging Vendor for Unified Communications is a great endorsement for our channel program and partner recruitment," said Doron Dovrat, CEO of Tikal Center. "Our channel-based go-to-market strategy is driving the growth of our company and is delivering tangible benefits to both our channel partners and their customers."

About Tikal Center

Tikal Center and its innovative business communications technologies are powering intelligent call center operations and services of all customer types and sizes around the world. The company's Tikal Call Center is a single, unified platform that includes a full feature set for inbound, outbound and blended operations with advanced AI-driven features, reporting and management controls. The modern architecture of the Tikal Call Center allows for flexible integration with external applications and facilitates rapid deployment in any Cloud environment or on premise scenario. The Tikal Call Center serves as a technology platform for the company's go-to-market partners to add value and deliver call center solutions and services to their customers. For more information, please visit www.tikalcenter.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

