CRN Names BetterWorld Technology to 2021 MSP 500 List in the Pioneer 250 Category

RESTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterWorld Technology today announced it has been named to CRN's Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list as one of the MSP Pioneer 250. The annual list recognizes the top technology providers and consultants in North America whose leading approach to managed services enables their clients to improve operational efficiencies, cut costs, get more value from their IT investments and successfully leverage technology to achieve a greater competitive advantage.

In today's world of outsourced IT, the expertise of MSPs has become increasingly important to organizations. The choices in technology procurement can be overwhelming. To help facilitate companies' selection and adoption of managed services and providers, CRN, the leading media outlet for technology solution providers, has identified the top 500 MSPs.

"It has been an honor to serve our customers over the past 15 years, delivering customized IT solutions for small to mid-sized enterprises, municipalities, and nonprofits as the MSP industry has evolved. Today, in the COVID pandemic era, BetterWorld's services are even more mission-critical than ever before, as trends such as work from home and the proliferation of personal and corporate device management and security have moved to the forefront. At the same time, we are proud to be a founding B Corp, solidifying our unique mission to make it a better world for both our customers and the communities we serve. Our motto has always been: Customer first, you outsource, BetterWorld manages and delivers!" said James F. Kenefick, Chairman, BetterWorld Technology.

BetterWorld Technology provides a growing array of managed IT services that are "always on, always ready", including hosted servers and co-location services, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) hosted internet, voice services, cloud back-up, helpdesk, cybersecurity, and data center services.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500

