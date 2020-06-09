CRN Names Logicalis to 2020 Solution Provider 500 List

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue.

CRN recognized Logicalis US, a Cisco Global Gold partner and Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider, for its success providing digital services that accelerate the digital transformation of its customers across verticals including manufacturing, healthcare and education. As Architects of Change™, Logicalis leverages its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as security, cloud, data management and IoT to partner with its customers, emphasizing key priorities and enhancing the digital transformation experience.

"Success in digital transformation requires strong partnerships, trusted knowledge, and a dedicated workforce, all of which are priorities at Logicalis," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "Recognition on the SP500 underscores the strength of our external partner relationships as well as the continuous efforts of our teams to act as true partners for our customers. I applaud all of our employees on the work they put in every day. This award is a true testament to their commitment and success as Architects of Change™."

CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."

About Logicalis US

Logicalis is an international solutions provider of digital services currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 customers around the world.

Through a globally connected network of specialist hubs, sector-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail and telecommunications) and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, and VMware), Logicalis has more than 6,500 employees focused on understanding customer priorities and enhancing their experience.

As Architects of Change™, Logicalis' focus is to design, support, and execute customers' digital transformation by bringing together their vision with its technological expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as Security, Cloud, Data Management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue and business growth, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.us.logicalis.com/

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

