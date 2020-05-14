CRN Names Michelle Andreas, Logicalis US, a Power 40 Solution Provider Woman of the Channel

Andreas joined Logicalis in 2017, and has since become a driving force in building and advancing the company's go-to-market strategy and programs. She has helped hone the company's vertical marketing focus to align with Logicalis' brand identity, and her commitment to improving company communications, events and other corporate initiatives has helped support the growth strategy for the region while ensuring synergy with broader company goals. Andreas also leads and collaborates with her team to develop customer success stories that demonstrate the company's growth in the channel.

"Michelle has been integral in differentiating Logicalis as true Architects of Change™ in the channel," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "Recognition on CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel Power 40 list underscores Michelle's commitment to communicate our messaging to both channel partners and customers, while embracing the constant change within the channel to advance the success of our team."

The CRN® editorial team reviews a plentitude of channel leadership applications to identify professionals who demonstrate groundbreaking vision, expertise, and continuous commitment to the IT channel. The Power 40 Solution Providers are an exclusive subset of an already-esteemed list of women in solution provider organizations who continue to drive professional success through significant influence, leadership, and dedication to their own organizations and the entire IT channel.

"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through nurtured partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."

The 2020 Women of the Channel and Power 40 Solution Provider lists will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

