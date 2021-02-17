CRN Names Otava To Its 2021 MSP 500 List

CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need. The list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

"Otava is honored to be named to the CRN MSP 500 List again," said Brad Cheedle, CEO, Otava. "Our focus on security and compliance makes us a true partner to data-sensitive organizations that need world-class cloud and data protection solutions backed by exceptional support. Otava's passion for excellence drives our approach and delivery of flexible solutions designed to make our partners and clients as successful as possible."

Otava specializes in serving customers in compliant-sensitive industries like health care, financial services, manufacturing, software, and technology. The company's portfolio of compliant hybrid cloud, backup, security, disaster recovery and colocation solutions, coupled with a hands-on consultative approach to design, deployment and ongoing client care, simplify the cloud transformation journey organizations of all sizes. All solutions are available as Otava- or self-managed so that customers have the freedom to control as much or little as they want.

"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Otava

Otava provides the secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions demanded by service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients in compliance-sensitive industries. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers in highly regulated disciplines with a clear path to transformation through its effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

