CRN Names Outsource IT Solutions Group to Its 2021 MSP 500 List

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsource IT Solutions Group Inc. (OSG), a leading provider of managed IT services in the Chicagoland area, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named OSG to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.

With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.

OSG was chosen in part because of its success in helping support small businesses convert to a work- from-home model during the pandemic.

"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."

"The onset of the pandemic in March of 2020 created challenges for businesses of all sizes. During this difficult time, I am most proud of the OSG team's ability to assist customers effectively in the almost overnight transition to a work-from-home model." said Don Sofolo President of OSG. "Our dedication to high quality integrated cloud and security solutions put our customers in a position to weather the storm of 2020 and positions OSG for continued success and growth in 2021."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the March 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Outsource IT Solutions Group (OSG)

OSG is a full-service cloud, cybersecurity, and IT solutions firm serving customers in Naperville and all of Chicagoland since 1998. OSG helps businesses manage technology so they can focus on the company's mission versus technology support. OSG currently serves over 225 businesses and has a 98% customer retention rate.

