CRN® Names Virtana as a Coolest Cloud Company for 2021

"Virtana is delighted to be recognized by a trusted and impartial media organization for our innovative solutions in cloud monitoring and management. Our rapid expansion into the cloud market with a unified observability SaaS platform is reducing unexpected public cloud costs prior to customers' cloud migration - and we are honored that this momentum is recognized by the esteemed group of judges at CRN," stated Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana.

This year's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies were selected by the CRN editorial team based on their demonstrated commitment to working with channel partners and innovation in product and service development. CRN's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list not only honors exceptional technology suppliers, but it has become a trusted resource for solutions providers looking for cloud technology providers to partner with — presenting a list of the companies best positioned to support their cloud services needs.

Recognized as a key player in reducing public cloud costs, Virtana Platform provides a cloud-agnostic solution for migrating, optimizing and managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform enables a "know before you go" approach, providing intelligent observability into which workloads to migrate, and customers are seeing upwards of 30% capacity savings and 20% performance improvement as a result.

"Cloud services are quickly becoming the critical component needed to build successful and secure IT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "The honorees on this year's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list have proven they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with leading innovative solutions and growth in cloud-based technologies. Our team applauds those on the list for 2021 and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain."

CRN's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/cloud100 . Virtana's listing as a Coolest Cloud Monitoring and Management Company of 2021 can be seen here .

About Virtana

Virtana delivers the industry's first unified observability platform for migrating, optimizing, and managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Using artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technologies, including machine learning and advanced data analytics, the cloud agnostic Virtana Platform solves the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they seek to leverage public clouds. The platform enables a "know before you go" approach by providing intelligent observability into which workloads to migrate. It also ensures that unexpected costs and performance degradation are avoided once workloads are operating in the cloud. With the Virtana Platform, enterprises can confidently speed cloud adoption and reduce cloud operating costs by simplifying management of their IT environments.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

