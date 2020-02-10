CRN Names Vonage's Mario DeRiggi to 2020 Top Channel Chief List

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Mario DeRiggi,Senior Vice President, Channel Sales for Vonage, to its 2020 list of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the 50 top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation and growth for the IT channel.

DeRiggi has more than 25 years of experience in building sales channels and programs for business cloud solutions from the ground up. His expertise has been instrumental in growing Vonage's channel program - the Vonage Partner Network - as the Company continues to enhance the solutions, tools and support to help partners drive better business outcomes for their customers.

The Vonage Partner Network is designed to enable partners to solve their customers' communication needs by leveraging the Vonage Communications platform - a unique combination of unified communications solutions, contact center and communications APIs. With a dedicated global team of channel managers, along with the largest master agents and subagents internationally, the Vonage Partner Network provides a one-stop-shop for partners, as well as tiered incentives and ongoing consultative support, to help them serve their customers.

"I am honored to be recognized among my peers for this prestigious award," said DeRiggi. "This award underscores Vonage's ongoing commitment to the Channel and highlights the strength of the Vonage channel team and our ability to provide a differentiated offering to our partners. With our robust portfolio of innovative products and services, we are making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal to help our partners - and their customers - stay ahead."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

"The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."

