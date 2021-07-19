CRN® Recognizes Remediant on the 2021 Emerging Vendors List

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remediant, Inc, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Remediant, Inc to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel. Organizations featured on the list—all six years old or younger—are selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage, and networking/unified communications.



Remediant was selected because of its innovative approach to discover, revoke and protect privileged access within organizations. Remediant SecureONE enables dynamic discovery and removal of your always available admin access sprawl from endpoints. You can add back privileged access as needed, Just-in-Time (JIT) to enable Zero Standing Privilege (ZSP) and mandate MFA to implement Zero Trust security. This reduces the attack surface and prevents lateral movement attacks such as ransomware, phishing and most other advanced malware. SecureONE is agentless and vault-less, making it quick to deploy and simple to manage and adopt. Technology integrations with EDRs, SIEMs, help desk and asset management solutions provide real-time context into all privilege escalations and enables SOC teams to prioritize incident response and remediation.

Remediant's agentless PAM is a powerful tool to stop ransomware, " said Stel Valavanis, CEO at onShore Security. Tweet this CRN Emerging Vendors onShore Security

"Remediant is thrilled and honored to be a part of the CRN Emerging Vendors List two years in a row," said Raj Dodhiawala, President at Remediant. "As a 100% channel-focused company, our partners have embraced Remediant's agentless approach and delivered tremendous value to their customers by rapidly discovering and revoking standing privilege access sprawl. With our SecureONE software, partners can help their customers stop identity-based attacks such as ransomware from moving laterally and causing financial damage. We have partnered with onShore Security because they are one of only a handful of managed cybersecurity firms nationwide that performs 24/7 real-time monitoring, correlation, and analysis of organization-wide, full telemetry network data. onShore Security enables comprehensive detection, empowering us to see breaches and stop attackers from moving within client networks."

"We choose to partner with security vendors that offer next gen software that provide us with valuable telemetry. Remediant's innovative approach to agentless privileged access management is a powerful tool to stop ransomware and other malware attacks while empowering our detection capabilities," said Stel Valavanis, CEO at onShore Security.

With a commanding grasp of the IT industry's unique needs, technology vendors featured on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list allow solution providers to tackle complex IT market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue across the board, and deliver customer-facing solutions that ensure the IT channel's ongoing success well into the future.

"The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource."

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Remediant

Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant is a well-funded security start-up that is disrupting the Privileged Access Management market. Remediant SecureONE dynamically discovers and removes an organization's always on / always available admin access sprawl. With Zero Standing Privilege, Remediant can then add back privileged access as needed, Just-in-Time to realize Zero Trust security. SecureONE is agentless and vault-less, is simple to deploy and manage with value realized in hours instead of weeks and months. Remediant SecureONE is in use by enterprise customers across all industries, helping them reduce their attack surface and prevent lateral movement attacks such as ransomware and other advanced threats. To learn more, please visit: www.remediant.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts:

Sam Kumarsamy

Remediant, Inc.

408-836-5022

[email protected]

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Remediant

Related Links

http://www.remediant.com

