CRNK, the New Revolution of Helmets

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRNK will soon launch a campaign through Kickstarter. CRNK makes various bike helmets that excel in crucial categories for helmets such as safety, air circulation, weight, fitness, cost efficiency and design.

CRNK has 5 key features. Air ventilation maximizes the heat release and comfortability for regular road riding environment. CRNK minimizes weight and uses the best amount of EPS for safety and lightness at the same time. CRNK's fit provides comfort when worn and the size can be controlled between various sizes with the strap. Slim fit design reduces air resistance and give a sharp and speedy look. Finally, CRNK provides optimal safety using EPS, the best material for the helmet, for the inner foam and PC for the outside hard shell.

Three Designs of CRNK Helmet

Arc peaks in great outer design, fit, safety, and even ventilation. This design takes pride in optimal balance and operates well with people who think importantly of the appearance when riding. Aero-line design and elegant ventilation system embedded. Gives you the clean look with excellent heat release.

Artica prides in comfort and weightless fit. With only 23% of the inner surface touching your head, it will make you feel like you are not wearing a helmet. It is designed to make your head feel free and protected at the same time. Only 23% of the inner surface touching your head minimizes the pressure and discomfort and maximizes the heat release. Total of 11 ventilation to allow smooth air flow and prevent sweat and humidity from gathering inside.

Genetic helmet is fit for long distance riding and exercising. It has excellent air resistance and heat release due to the hidden-vent on the front and top of the helmet and the wide ventilation in the back. Designed skull fit, it maximizes the fitness to any head shape making the wearer feel safe and comfortable. The hidden-vent on the front and top decreases the air resistance.

Hawkeye, for More Enjoyable Riding

Hawkeye goggle has 4 types of wide full cover lenses including yellow, photochromic, clear and revo. You can choose the goggle fit for the purpose and environment of your riding. To allow all the riders mor comfortability, Hawkeye provides two types of silicon pad and optical clips for the lenses.

