Crocker Partners Employees Honored At Bi-Annual Town Hall Meeting

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Tuesday, Crocker Partners recognized five outstanding employees at their biannual Town Hall meeting held at Boca Raton Innovation Campus and streamed live to over 100 employees located throughout its 11.5 million square foot portfolio.

Crocker Partners launched this inaugural award ceremony to acknowledge and reward the exceptional work and results gained by their teams, contributing to the company rising to the largest owner of office buildings in Florida and the 39th largest in the U.S.

"Our people work tirelessly each and every day. We wanted to be sure that they know how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication," said Angelo Bianco, Managing Partner. "We look forward to continuing this tradition."

Out of the 190 employees, Crocker Partners selected the following five honorees:

Rookie of the Year (2 recipients) – Shane Ouellette , Engineer at Boca Raton Innovation Campus, and Michelle O'Neil , Property Accountant for the North and Central Florida regions

, Engineer at Boca Raton Innovation Campus, and , Property Accountant for the North and regions Crocker Award of Excellence – Leah Roy , Property Manager for Alpharetta portfolio and Ashford Perimeter

, Property Manager for Alpharetta portfolio and Ashford Perimeter Superman Award – Michael Roukis , Analyst for the South Florida region

, Analyst for the region Partners Award – Andrew Moll , Concierge for The Plaza

ABOUT CROCKER PARTNERS

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 30 years, Crocker Partners, LLC has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1993, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 149 properties, totaling 44.3 million square feet and representing $5.2 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest office landlord and the 39th largest office owner in the country. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Crocker Partners has regional offices in Miami, Jacksonville and Atlanta.

Giana Pacinelli, 561-537-4565, gpacinelli@crockerpartners.com

SOURCE Crocker Partners

Related Links

http://www.crockerpartners.com

