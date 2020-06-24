Crocs Celebrates Opening Of New Global Headquarters

"Niwot was our home for more than 16 years, and the facility and the Niwot community played a big part in helping our company grow," said Shannon Sisler, Crocs SVP & Chief People Officer. "With an increasingly competitive workforce, and a need to give our employees a 'home for work' feeling, our new workspace in the ATRIA campus in neighboring Broomfield will allow us to continue attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry."

"ATRIA was designed to support the growth of innovative companies like Crocs," added Ryan Good, Executive Vice President and Partner at Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners, owner and developer of ATRIA. "This campus sets a new standard for workplace environments along the Northwest Corridor, strategically located to access multiple talent pools."

Working with a number of Colorado-based companies from start to finish – JLL Denver, Venture Architecture, i2 Construction and OfficeScapes – Crocs' new facility is meant to put employees' needs front and center.

Features of the new office space include:

Collaboration spaces for groups of all sizes, including traditional conference rooms with video technology, huddle spaces for up to five people and one-on-one rooms for private conversations and phone calls;

Living green walls, flush with both native and non-native plant species, bringing the outside in, adding a sense of fresh air, life, and texture to the workspace;

Skylights and roll-up doors to provide employees with ample natural light and indoor/outdoor work areas to improve employee health and wellbeing; and

A full-service café experience, catering fresh, fast, and healthy food items all day, every day; and

Wayfinding technology that allows employees to navigate their path to a meeting, aiding in the ability to seamlessly get to where they need to be.

"Our new facility embodies our brand's core values – people-purposed, delightfully democratic, and unapologetically optimistic," says Sisler. "I look forward to welcoming our entire staff into the building soon so they themselves can experience this incredible new space where they can be confidently comfortable."

Also as part of this new move, Crocs is dedicated to having a positive impact on the state and the community. As the company settles into its new home in Broomfield, they have already sought ways to get involved and give back, starting with donations to both the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce, and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce for their "Prosper Colorado" initiative.

"Like so many other businesses, Crocs has felt the impact of the COVID-19 virus across our business. The onset of the virus actually delayed this opening for a few months after we closed our corporate office and retail stores around the country," added Sisler. "That said, however hard we may have been impacted, we know small businesses have been hit the hardest. That's why I'm proud to start off by making these donations, with the goal of helping increase opportunities for more people and small businesses in our community."

"The Broomfield Chamber is proud to welcome Crocs, a global footwear company, to the Broomfield area," said Sam Taylor, President & CEO or Broomfield Chamber of Commerce. "We look forward to working with them and providing the support needed as they desire to become an impactful part of the Broomfield community."

Crocs will continue to find more opportunities to get involved in the community as they settle into their new home in Broomfield. For now, they are closely following guidance from the state of Colorado and the city of Broomfield to begin a rolling introduction of their employees into their new space on a more full-time basis.

To view a full slide show of the new space and list of partners utilized to bring this vision to reality, please visit the site linked here. For additional information, please visit www.crocs.com.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of Crocs™ shoes feature Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2020, Crocs is reinforcing its mission of "everyone comfortable in their own shoes" with the fourth year of its global Come As You Are™ campaign. To learn more about Crocs or Come As You Are, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contacts

Crocs, Inc.

Media Contact:

Melissa Layton

[email protected]

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

Related Links

www.crocs.com

