Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue and Commits to Net Zero Emissions by 2030

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced its second quarter 2021 financial results.

"We continue to see strong consumer demand for the Crocs brand globally. On the back of record second quarter results and continued momentum, we are raising our full year 2021 guidance," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. "We are also committing to net zero emissions by 2030, enabling us to provide 'comfort without carbon' to our customers worldwide. I believe we can deliver sustained, highly profitable growth while having a positive impact on our planet and our communities."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Record revenues of $640.8 million increased 93.3%, or 88.4% on a constant currency basis as compared to 2020. Revenue growth was strong in all regions, with the Americas up 135.6%, Asia Pacific up 27.1% and Europe , Middle East , and Africa ("EMEA") up 52.6% on a constant currency basis versus prior year.

increased 93.3%, or 88.4% on a constant currency basis as compared to 2020. Revenue growth was strong in all regions, with the Americas up 135.6%, up 27.1% and , , and ("EMEA") up 52.6% on a constant currency basis versus prior year. Digital sales grew 25.4% to represent 36.4% of revenue versus 56.1% and 32.6% of revenue in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") sales grew 78.6% compared to 2020 and 86.4% compared to 2019, to represent 52.0% of second quarter revenues.

Operating income more than tripled to $195.3 million as compared to 2020 and operating margins expanded to 30.5%.

Commitment to Net Zero Emissions by 2030

As one of the world's largest footwear companies, we strive to make a positive impact on the global footwear industry and our planet by committing to transparent, socially conscious, and sustainable business practices. This week Crocs committed to becoming a net zero emissions company by 2030, prioritizing the mitigation of Scope 1, 2 and 3 CO2 equivalent emissions. The plan we are implementing to achieve this commitment centers on the transition to sustainable ingredients, minimizing packaging, responsible resource use, and exploring innovative product afterlife solutions. Additionally, we remain committed to community and inclusivity, rooted in a culture of governance, transparency, and accountability. Please visit www.crocs.com/crocs-purpose to learn more ahead of our annual ESG report that will be published in early 2022.

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" are Non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts are contained in the schedules below.

Revenues were $640.8 million , an increase of 93.3% from the same period last year, or 88.4% on a constant currency basis. DTC revenues grew 78.6% and wholesale revenues grew 112.1%.

were , an increase of 93.3% from the same period last year, or 88.4% on a constant currency basis. DTC revenues grew 78.6% and wholesale revenues grew 112.1%. Gross margin of 61.7% increased 740 basis points compared to 54.3% in the same period last year. Adjusted gross margin of 61.8% rose 660 basis points compared to the same period last year.

of 61.7% increased 740 basis points compared to 54.3% in the same period last year. Adjusted gross margin of 61.8% rose 660 basis points compared to the same period last year. SG&A expenses of $199.9 million increased from $123.3 million in the same period last year and SG&A as a percent of revenues improved to 31.2% from 37.2%. Adjusted SG&A improved to 31.2% of revenues versus 33.0% for the same period last year.

of increased from in the same period last year and SG&A as a percent of revenues improved to 31.2% from 37.2%. Adjusted SG&A improved to 31.2% of revenues versus 33.0% for the same period last year. Income from operations grew to $195.3 million from $56.6 million for the same period last year, while operating margin expanded to 30.5% from 17.1%. Adjusted income from operations rose 166.1% to $196.4 million and adjusted operating margin was 30.7% compared to 22.3% for the same period last year.

grew to from for the same period last year, while operating margin expanded to 30.5% from 17.1%. Adjusted income from operations rose 166.1% to and adjusted operating margin was 30.7% compared to 22.3% for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $4.93 , as compared to $0.83 for the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.23 , up $1.22 compared to $1.01 for the same period last year.

Second Quarter 2021 Geographic Summary

Americas : Revenues of $405.7 million increased 135.6% on a constant currency basis.

: Revenues of increased 135.6% on a constant currency basis. Asia Pacific : Revenues of $126.8 million increased 27.1% on a constant currency basis.

: Revenues of increased 27.1% on a constant currency basis. EMEA: Revenues of $108.3 million increased 52.6% on a constant currency basis.

Second Quarter 2021 Channel Summary

DTC : Revenues increased 78.6% to $333.4 million compared to $186.7 million for the same period last year.

: Revenues increased 78.6% to compared to for the same period last year. Wholesale: Revenues increased 112.1% to $307.3 million compared to $144.9 million for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $197.9 million as of June 30, 2021 , compared to $135.8 million as of December 31, 2020 .

were as of , compared to as of . Inventories increased to $209.1 million as of June 30, 2021 , compared to $175.1 million as of December 31,

increased to as of , compared to as of December 31, 2020 and $146.8 million as of June 30, 2020 .

as of . Capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $21.3 million , compared to $24.3 million for the same period last year.

during the six months ended were , compared to for the same period last year. Borrowings at June 30, 2021 were $386.4 million , including $350.0 million of senior notes issued in March 2021 . Our liquidity position remains strong with $454.7 million in available borrowing capacity.

Share Repurchase Activity

During the second quarter we executed a $300.0 million accelerated share repurchase whereby we repurchased approximately 2.9 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $103.79 per share.

Financial Outlook

Third Quarter 2021

With respect to the third quarter of 2021, we expect:

Revenue growth to be between 60% and 70% compared to third quarter 2020 revenues of $361.7 million .

. Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $3 million related to distribution center investments that will negatively impact gross margin.

related to distribution center investments that will negatively impact gross margin. Non-GAAP operating margin to be between 24% and 26%.

Full Year 2021

With respect to 2021, we expect:

Revenue growth to be between 60% and 65% compared to 2020 revenues of $1,386.0 million .

. Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $8 to $10 million related to distribution center investments that will negatively impact gross margin.

to related to distribution center investments that will negatively impact gross margin. Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 25%.

Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 23%, excluding a GAAP tax credit of $175.7 million .

. Capital expenditures of $80 to $100 million for supply chain investments to support growth.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 results is scheduled for today, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through July 22, 2022 at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates, projections, and statements relating to our business plans, commitments, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential impacts to our business related to our commitment and ability to achieve net zero emissions by 2030, the COVID-19 pandemic, our financial condition, brand and liquidity outlook, and expectations regarding our future revenue, tax rate, capital expenditures, operating margin, non-GAAP adjustments and ability to deliver sustained, highly profitable growth. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 pandemic and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; current global financial conditions, including economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues $ 640,773



$ 331,549



$ 1,100,871



$ 612,709

Cost of sales 245,592



151,616



452,471



298,614

Gross profit 395,181



179,933



648,400



314,095

Selling, general and administrative expenses 199,859



123,338



328,392



236,688

Income from operations 195,322



56,595



320,008



77,407

Foreign currency losses, net (117)



(687)



(621)



(918)

Interest income 71



49



98



146

Interest expense (4,712)



(2,170)



(6,344)



(4,091)

Other income, net 2



907



13



928

Income before income taxes 190,566



54,694



313,154



73,472

Income tax expense (benefit) (128,388)



(1,857)



(104,198)



5,830

Net income $ 318,954



$ 56,551



$ 417,352



$ 67,642

Net income per common share:













Basic $ 5.02



$ 0.84



$ 6.47



$ 1.00

Diluted $ 4.93



$ 0.83



$ 6.35



$ 0.99

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 63,595



67,416



64,526



67,674

Diluted 64,640



68,038



65,744



68,664



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Numerator:













Net income $ 318,954



$ 56,551



$ 417,352



$ 67,642

Denominator:













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 63,595



67,416



64,526



67,674

Plus: Dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units 1,045



622



1,218



990

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 64,640



68,038



65,744



68,664

















Net income per common share:













Basic $ 5.02



$ 0.84



$ 6.47



$ 1.00

Diluted $ 4.93



$ 0.83



$ 6.35



$ 0.99



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and par value amounts)



June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,853



$ 135,802

Restricted cash - current 1,469



1,542

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $22,508 and $21,093, respectively 233,262



149,847

Inventories 209,089



175,121

Income taxes receivable 1,352



1,857

Other receivables 14,438



10,816

Prepaid expenses and other assets 21,052



17,856

Total current assets 678,515



492,841

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $85,351 and

$86,305, respectively 76,949



57,467

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $103,741 and $95,426, respectively 33,731



37,636

Goodwill 1,669



1,719

Deferred tax assets, net 515,667



350,784

Restricted cash 3,857



1,929

Right-of-use assets 175,378



167,421

Other assets 8,036



8,926

Total assets $ 1,493,802



$ 1,118,723









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 166,817



$ 112,778

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 156,565



126,704

Income taxes payable 11,814



5,038

Current operating lease liabilities 45,726



47,064

Total current liabilities 380,922



291,584

Long-term income taxes payable 200,969



205,974

Long-term borrowings 386,383



180,000

Long-term operating lease liabilities 162,552



146,401

Other liabilities 4,212



4,131

Total liabilities 1,135,038



828,090

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5.0 million shares authorized including

1.0 million authorized as Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, none outstanding —



—

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 105.7

million and 105.0 million issued, 62.4 million and 65.9 million outstanding, respectively 106



105

Treasury stock, at cost, 43.3 million and 39.1 million shares, respectively (1,078,857)



(688,849)

Additional paid-in capital 530,357



482,385

Retained earnings 970,698



553,346

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63,540)



(56,354)

Total stockholders' equity 358,764



290,633

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,493,802



$ 1,118,723



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 417,352



$ 67,642

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 15,749



13,499

Operating lease cost 29,758



30,213

Inventory donations 641



8,821

Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts, net (2,556)



6,507

Share-based compensation 19,348



5,942

Deferred income taxes (176,862)



—

Other non-cash items 836



2,029

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (82,621)



(62,146)

Inventories (36,099)



11,240

Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,059



1,002

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 75,520



(15,316)

Right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (22,759)



(29,166)

Cash provided by operating activities 242,366



40,267

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, equipment, and software (21,329)



(24,328)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 6



434

Other —



(116)

Cash used in investing activities (21,323)



(24,010)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from notes issuance 350,000



—

Proceeds from bank borrowings 170,000



150,000

Repayments of bank borrowings (305,000)



(80,000)

Repurchases of common stock (350,000)



(39,159)

Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding (11,619)



(2,573)

Other (8,725)



609

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (155,344)



28,877

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,793)



(2,360)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 63,906



42,774

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 139,273



112,045

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 203,179



$ 154,819



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP cost of sales," "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues," "Non-GAAP income from operations", "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit)," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin" and "Non-GAAP effective tax rate." Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.

We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 640,773



$ 331,549



$ 1,100,871



$ 612,709

















GAAP cost of sales $ 245,592



$ 151,616



$ 452,471

$ 298,614

New distribution centers (1) (1,115)



(812)



(2,100)

(1,739)

COVID-19 inventory write-off (2) —



(2,396)



—

(2,396)

Total adjustments (1,115)



(3,208)



(2,100)

(4,135)

Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 244,477



$ 148,408



$ 450,371

$ 294,479

















GAAP gross profit $ 395,181



$ 179,933



$ 648,400

$ 314,095

GAAP gross margin 61.7 %

54.3 %

58.9%

51.3 %















Non-GAAP gross profit $ 396,296



$ 183,141



$ 650,500

$ 318,230

Non-GAAP gross margin 61.8 %

55.2 %

59.1%

51.9 %

(1) Represents expenses, including expansion costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and Dordrecht, the Netherlands. (2) Represents an inventory write-off in our Asia Pacific segment associated with the impact of COVID-19.

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 640,773



$ 331,549



$ 1,100,871



$ 612,709

















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 199,859



$ 123,338



$ 328,392



$ 236,688

Donations of inventory —



(8,218)



—



(9,920)

COVID-19 severance costs —



(2,403)



—



(2,403)

COVID-19 impact of bad debt expense (1) —



(1,708)



—



(4,481)

Other COVID-19 costs (2) —



(644)



—



(644)

Duplicate headquarters rent (3) —



(487)



—



(694)

Other —



(550)



—



(481)

Total adjustments —



(14,010)



—



(18,623)

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (4) $ 199,859



$ 109,328



$ 328,392



$ 218,065

















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues 31.2 %

37.2 %

29.8 %

38.6 % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues 31.2 %

33.0 %

29.8 %

35.6 %

(1) Represents bad debt expense associated with the impact of COVID-19 on wholesale partners in our Asia Pacific and Americas segments. (2) Represents costs incurred in response to the COVID-19, including hazard pay, cleaning costs, and legal costs. (3) Represents duplicate rent costs associated with our move to our new headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado. (4) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.

Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 640,773



$ 331,549



$ 1,100,871



$ 612,709

















GAAP income from operations $ 195,322



$ 56,595



$ 320,008



$ 77,407

Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1) 1,115



3,208



2,100



4,135

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) —



14,010



—



18,623

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 196,437



$ 73,813



$ 322,108



$ 100,165

















GAAP operating margin 30.5 %

17.1 %

29.1 %

12.6 % Non-GAAP operating margin 30.7 %

22.3 %

29.3 %

16.3 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more details.

Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands) GAAP income from operations $ 195,322



$ 56,595



$ 320,008



$ 77,407

GAAP income before income taxes 190,566



54,694



313,154



73,472

















Non-GAAP income from operations (1) $ 196,437



$ 73,813



$ 322,108



$ 100,165

GAAP non-operating income (expenses):













Foreign currency losses, net (117)



(687)



(621)



(918)

Interest income 71



49



98



146

Interest expense (4,712)



(2,170)



(6,344)



(4,091)

Other income, net 2



907



13



928

Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 191,681



$ 71,912



$ 315,254



$ 96,230

















GAAP income tax expense $ (128,388)



$ (1,857)



$ (104,198)



$ 5,830

Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments 279



4,075



528



5,460

Impact of 2020 intra-entity IP transfer (2) 175,411



—



175,059



—

Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 47,302



$ 2,218



$ 71,389



$ 11,290

















GAAP effective income tax rate (67.4) %

(3.4) %

(33.3) %

7.9 % Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 24.7 %

3.1 %

22.6 %

11.7 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future

international operations. The transfer resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and a correlated increase in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the

transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the current period impact of this transfer, including the release of the valuation allowance as a result of a tax law change.

Non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per share data) Numerator:













GAAP net income $ 318,954



$ 56,551



$ 417,352



$ 67,642

Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1) 1,115



3,208



2,100



4,135

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) —



14,010



—



18,623

Non-GAAP other income adjustment (3) —



(919)



—



(919)

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (175,690)



(4,075)



(175,587)



(5,460)

Non-GAAP net income $ 144,379



$ 68,775



$ 243,865



$ 84,021

Denominator:













GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 63,595



67,416



64,526



67,674

Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units 1,045



622



1,218



990

GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 64,640



68,038



65,744



68,664

















GAAP net income per common share:













Basic $ 5.02



$ 0.84



$ 6.47



$ 1.00

Diluted $ 4.93



$ 0.83



$ 6.35



$ 0.99

















Non-GAAP net income per common share:













Basic $ 2.27



$ 1.02



$ 3.78



$ 1.24

Diluted $ 2.23



$ 1.01



$ 3.71



$ 1.22



(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more information. (3) Represents a prior year fair value adjustment associated with our donations of inventory.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Third Quarter 2021:



Approximately: Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:

GAAP operating margin 23% to 25% Non-GAAP adjustments associated with distribution center investments 1% Non-GAAP operating margin 24% to 26%



Full Year 2021:



Approximately: Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:

GAAP operating margin 24% Non-GAAP adjustments associated with distribution center investments 1% Non-GAAP operating margin 25% Non-GAAP effective tax rate reconciliation:

GAAP effective tax rate (3)% Non-GAAP adjustments associated with the 2020 intra-entity IP transfer 26% Non-GAAP effective tax rate 23%

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUES BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Constant Currency %

Change (1)

Favorable (Unfavorable)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Q2 2021-2020

YTD 2021-2020

Q2 2021-2020

YTD 2021-2020

(in thousands) Americas:





























Wholesale $ 168,069



$ 67,428



$ 312,842



$ 158,233



149.3 %

97.7 %

148.7 %

98.0 % Direct-to-consumer (2) 237,611



104,156



369,247



161,075



128.1 %

129.2 %

127.2 %

128.5 % Total Americas 405,680



171,584



682,089



319,308



136.4 %

113.6 %

135.6 %

113.4 % Asia Pacific:





























Wholesale 62,268



35,282



120,891



80,863



76.5 %

49.5 %

67.5 %

42.5 % Direct-to-consumer 64,566



58,291



88,535



78,170



10.8 %

13.3 %

2.7 %

5.4 % Total Asia Pacific 126,834



93,573



209,426



159,033



35.5 %

31.7 %

27.1 %

24.3 % EMEA:





























Wholesale 76,981



42,166



163,585



98,877



82.6 %

65.4 %

70.2 %

55.3 % Direct-to-consumer 31,269



24,210



45,723



35,399



29.2 %

29.2 %

21.9 %

22.7 % Total EMEA 108,250



66,376



209,308



134,276



63.1 %

55.9 %

52.6 %

46.7 % Total segment revenues 640,764



331,533



1,100,823



612,617



93.3 %

79.7 %

88.4 %

75.6 % Unallocated corporate and other 9



16



48



92



(43.8) %

(47.8) %

(43.8) %

(47.8) % Total consolidated revenues $ 640,773



$ 331,549



$ 1,100,871



$ 612,709



93.3 %

79.7 %

88.4 %

75.6 %































Total wholesale $ 307,327



$ 144,892



$ 597,366



$ 338,065



112.1 %

76.7 %

106.0 %

72.2 % Total direct-to-consumer 333,446



186,657



503,505



274,644



78.6 %

83.3 %

74.6 %

79.8 % Total consolidated revenues $ 640,773



$ 331,549



$ 1,100,871



$ 612,709



93.3 %

79.7 %

88.4 %

75.6 %

(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information. (2) Direct-to-consumer revenues consist of sales generated through our company-operated retail stores (previously our "Retail" channel) and company-operated e-commerce websites and third-party e-commerce marketplaces

(previously our "E-commerce" channel).

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RETAIL STORE COUNTS (UNAUDITED)



March 31,

2021

Opened

Closed

June 30,

2021 Company-operated retail locations:













Americas 165

—

1

164 Asia Pacific 135

7

—

142 EMEA 49

—

3

46 Total 349

7

4

352

























December 31,

2020

Opened

Closed

June 30,

2021 Company-operated retail locations:













Americas 165

—

1

164 Asia Pacific 137

7

2

142 EMEA 49

—

3

46 Total 351

7

6

352

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES DIGITAL SALES PERCENTAGE (UNAUDITED)

Digital sales, which includes sales through our company-owned websites, third party marketplaces, and e-tailers, as a percent of total revenues, by operating segment were:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Digital sales as a percent of total revenues:













Americas 30.9 %

58.4 %

30.2 %

44.8 % Asia Pacific 40.5 %

46.6 %

36.7 %

37.5 % EMEA 52.5 %

63.4 %

47.4 %

50.7 % Global 36.4 %

56.1 %

34.7 %

44.2 %

