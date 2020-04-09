Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Welcomes New National Trustees

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (the Foundation) is pleased to announce five new members of its National Board of Trustees, which oversees the management of the organization's policies, practices, principles, affairs, funds, and property.

"We are pleased to welcome this extraordinary group of professionals to the Foundation's national leadership," said John Crosson, Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's National Board Chair. "Each has demonstrated exceptional commitment to the Foundation's mission. Their experience and expertise will be especially critical as we navigate the challenging times of COVID-19 and beyond."

These individuals will serve as National Trustees to March 2023:

Meenakshi Bewtra, MD MPH PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, and a Senior Scholar in the Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Bewtra has been conducting clinical research for nearly 20 years in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and sees patients with IBD at the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine.

Rhonda Bolding has more than 20 years' experience marketing for professional services firms. She currently serves as Marketing Manager at Strada Architecture, LLC where she manages firmwide marketing and public relations to support the strategic goals and vision of the firm, and to enhance their competitive position. Rhonda began her work with the Foundation as a team captain in the Guts & Glory Walk in Detroit, MI in 2006. Rhonda has served on the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's Western PA / West VA Chapter board for the past six years and currently serves as that Chapter's Board President.

Deborah Crawford has over 25 years of experience and interest in the healthcare field. She spent her formative years with McKinsey & Company as a consultant in the healthcare, insurance and energy industries, focused on strategic analysis and cost reduction. Prior to McKinsey, Deborah worked with Deloitte Consulting with an emphasis on streamlining operations. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Cleveland Clinic as Vice Chair of the Research & Education Committee and as a member of the Finance Committee. She also serves as a Trustee of Hathaway Brown School, where she is a member of the Executive Committee and chairs the Strategic Horizons Task Force.

Tolulope Falaiye, MD, MSCI is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Children's Colorado, Colorado Springs with an interest in IBD and the transition from pediatric to adult medical care. She is currently on the Pediatric Affairs national scientific advisory committee of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. She previously worked at the Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital where she established a pediatric IBD clinic and pediatric IBD transition clinic.

Sean Kelley is currently the Director, Talent Acquisition, for Amazon World-Wide Operations based in Seattle, WA. Over his 30-year career, Sean has held various leadership roles in Operations/Supply Chain Management, Inclusion & Diversity and Talent Acquisition, as well as being an advocate for U.S. military veterans. Sean began his career serving as a U.S. Navy Supply Corps officer specializing in submarine logistics. Following separation from the Navy, Sean has built a successful career with three Northwest icons: Starbucks Coffee Company, Microsoft Corporation and Amazon.com.

Trustees of the Foundation's National Board are elected for three-year terms and may serve no more than two consecutive terms.

"Each of our new national trustees has proven his or her commitment to the Foundation and brings vital passion and unique skills to further strengthen the organization," explains Michael Osso, President & CEO of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. "They will play a critical role leading us to better care for patients and accelerating toward cures for IBD."

